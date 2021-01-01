|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Joseph Harrison
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
March 04, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Las Vegas, Nevada
Birthplace
Las Vegas, Neveda
Residence
Single
Family
University of San Diego (2011, Business)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$68,152
Career Earnings
Las Vegas, NV, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Had another active season, appearing in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and finishing 73rd on the Order of Merit, with six made cuts and a pair of top-20s.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and recording two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing in Windsor. Ended the year No. 20 on the Order of Merit, gaining an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
2017 Season
Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and made seven cuts, with one top-25. Finished 64th on the final Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Saw action in 12 tournaments and made it to the weekend in half of them. Ended the campaign 44th on the Order of Merit to maintain his 2017 playing privileges.
2015 Season
Made three cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts and closed the year 127th on the Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE