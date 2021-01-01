×
Joseph Harrison
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
University of San Diego (2011, Business)
College
Las Vegas, Nevada
Birthplace
Joseph Harrison
United StatesUnited States
March 04, 1989

Birthday

Las Vegas, Nevada

Birthplace

Las Vegas, Neveda

Residence

Single

Family

University of San Diego (2011, Business)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$68,152

Career Earnings

Las Vegas, NV, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Favorite course is Shadow Creek.
  • Wants to play St. Andrews.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Special Interests

  • Birck Boilermaker Classic: Opened the event in West Lafayette, Indiana, in late-July 69-67-67 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at the Birck Boilermaker Complex. Began the day with birdies on three of his first four holes. First bogey of the day came at No. 5. Turning point in his round was at No. 10, where he made a double bogey-7. Made another bogey on the 13th an looked out of contention. Made things interesting by chipping in for eagle at the par-5 16th to move within one. After a par at the 17th, needed a 10-foot birdie putt to fall to force a playoff but couldn’t make it. Settled for the runner-up finish.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: Shot four par-or-better rounds at Soboba Springs GC in California in late-March to finish second, two shots behind champion Jeffrey Kang. Overcame a two-bogey start early in his final round to post his 2-under 70 that earned him Forme Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2019 Season

Had another active season, appearing in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and finishing 73rd on the Order of Merit, with six made cuts and a pair of top-20s.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and recording two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up showing in Windsor. Ended the year No. 20 on the Order of Merit, gaining an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.

  • Windsor Championship: Eagled the 13th and 15th holes Sunday at Ambassador GC to jump up the leaderboard and into a T2, at 22-under, with Michael Gligic. Played consistently all four days in Windsor, shooting 66-65-66-65, improving his streak of Mackenzie Tour under-par rounds to nine.
  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Enjoyed four sub-70 rounds at Uplands GC to T9 with four others.

2017 Season

Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour tournaments and made seven cuts, with one top-25. Finished 64th on the final Order of Merit.

2016 Season

Saw action in 12 tournaments and made it to the weekend in half of them. Ended the campaign 44th on the Order of Merit to maintain his 2017 playing privileges.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Fired rounds of 69-71-65-61 to finish fifth at the season-opening event, his first career top-five Mackenzie Tour showing.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with rounds of 69-71-71-70 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 4.

2015 Season

Made three cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts and closed the year 127th on the Order of Merit.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Was T18 at Canada's Q-School, earning conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021