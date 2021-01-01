×
Mookie DeMoss
United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
University of Georgia 2015, Communications
College
Lynchburg, Virginia
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Mookie DeMoss
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

Personal

  • Walk-up song would be "Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits.
  • His earliest golf memory is playing with his dad and grandpa in Highlands, North Crolina. Best memory as a fan was going to the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 2002.
  • Passionate about clean water (The Water Project) and has been to places in Africa that don't have access to clean drinking water.
  • Married his wife while still in college.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Finished T17 at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course to secure a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments and making four cuts. Finished the season 77th on the points list.

2019 Season

  • Thanksgiving Throwdown (Florida Elite Golf Tour): Claimed a one-stroke victory over T. T. Crouch at Orange County National GC.

2018 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the U.S. Q-School.

2017 Season

Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in his first career PGA TOUR start.

2015 Season

Joined the Mackenzie Tour with a T34 finish in Q-School. Made cuts in the three events he played, with a T18 at the ATB Financial Classic his only top-25.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Sat at T3 after 54 holes until a Sunday 73 derailed his momentum at the ATB Financial Classic in August.

Amateur Highlights

  • All-American and team captain his senior year at Georgia.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020