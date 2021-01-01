|
Mookie DeMoss
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
June 09, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Lynchburg, Virginia
Birthplace
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Residence
Wife, Betsy
Family
University of Georgia 2015, Communications
College
2015
Turned Pro
$9,554
Career Earnings
St. Simons Island, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments and making four cuts. Finished the season 77th on the points list.
2019 Season
2018 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the U.S. Q-School.
2017 Season
Missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in his first career PGA TOUR start.
2015 Season
Joined the Mackenzie Tour with a T34 finish in Q-School. Made cuts in the three events he played, with a T18 at the ATB Financial Classic his only top-25.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE