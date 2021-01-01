|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Tom E Moore
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 16, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Huntington Beach, California
Birthplace
San Antonio, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Texas State University 2012, Business Management
College
2012
Turned Pro
$12,247
Career Earnings
San Antonio, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making three cuts. Finished the season 102nd on the points list.
2017 Season
2015 Season
Played 10 events on the Mackenzie Tour.
2014 Season
Played on the Adams Tour.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE