Tom Moore
Tom Moore

Tom Moore

United States
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Texas State University 2012, Business Management
College
Huntington Beach, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
170 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Texas State University 2012, Business Management
College
Huntington Beach, California
Birthplace
RESULTS

Tom Moore
Tom Moore
United StatesUnited States
Tom E Moore

Full Name

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

January 16, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Huntington Beach, California

Birthplace

Birthplace

San Antonio, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Texas State University 2012, Business Management

College

College

2012

Turned Pro

$12,247

Career Earnings

San Antonio, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Has a younger sister, Kristin.
  • Favorite golf memory is playing golf with his father at Pebble Beach.
  • Would love to play the Old Course at St. Andrews.
  • His biggest thrill outside of golf is snowboarding down a mountain.
  • Once played golf with former San Antonio Spurs star George Gervin.
  • Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach and hopes to play St. Andrews someday.
  • Favorite sports teams are the Anaheim Ducks and San Antonio Spurs.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Wayne Gretzky and Tiger Woods.
  • Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James are his favorite players to watch.

Special Interests

  • Snowboarding, fitness, traveling, video games

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making three cuts. Finished the season 102nd on the points list.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Earned conditional Forme Tour status, finishing T27 at TPC San Antonio.

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing T10 at the Argentina Q-School in January. Survived a three-man playoff for two spots inside the top-11.

2015 Season

Played 10 events on the Mackenzie Tour.

  • The Great Waterway Classic: Only cut made was a T8 finish at The Great Waterway Classic, where he carded a season-low 65 in the opening round.

2014 Season

Played on the Adams Tour.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020