×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Kyle Wilshire
Kyle Wilshire

Kyle Wilshire

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida 2014, Business Management
College
Lexington, Kentucky
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida 2014, Business Management
College
Lexington, Kentucky
Birthplace
154
Points Rank (2018)
1,080
Total Points (2018)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2018)
67.75
Scoring Average (2018)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Kyle Wilshire
Kyle Wilshire
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Kyle Wilshire

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

July 25, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Lexington, Kentucky

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Central Florida 2014, Business Management

College

2014

Turned Pro

$58,312

Career Earnings

Georgetown, KY, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Attended Scott County High School.
  • Played at the University of Central Florida with Greg Eason.
  • Brother is a former Special Operations Marine and his sister was an All-Atlantic Sun Conference golfer at the University of North Florida.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
  • Follows the Green Bay Packers.
  • Hopes to play Augusta National someday.
  • Was a two-time Academic All-American at Central Florida.
  • Has undergone three knee surgeries.
  • Was a dishwasher at his parents' restaurant.
  • One of his earliest golf memories is Tiger Woods walking in his putt at Valhalla in the PGA Championship.
  • Always marks his ball with a quarter with a family member's birth year on it.
  • Has grown incredibly fond of the taste of coffee.
  • Loves being outdoors with his dad, hunting turkey, deer, squirrel and bear.

Special Interests

  • Avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T15 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T15 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 27th on the points list.

  • The Challenge at Harbor Hills: Had a stellar final round at Harbor Hills CC, shooting a Friday 61—tying for second lowest numerical score this season. His nine-birdie, no-bogey performance left him at 16-under and the leader in the clubhouse. Was left to watch the final grouping of the day—Toni Hakula, Jorge Fernández Valdés and Cole Miller—to see if they could beat or match his posted 16-under. Hakula made birdie on the 54th hole to earn the victory. Finished T2 with Fernández Valdés and Miller. Of his 61, made five consecutive birdies, beginning at No. 3. Played his final 38 holes bogey-free, with 14 birdies.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Earned conditional status for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season with his T24 with three others at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early January.

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T31 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
  • Forme Tour: 2021