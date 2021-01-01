|
Kyle Wilshire
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
July 25, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Lexington, Kentucky
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Central Florida 2014, Business Management
College
2014
Turned Pro
$58,312
Career Earnings
Georgetown, KY, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 27th on the points list.
2019 Season
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE