Campbell Rawson
Campbell Rawson

Campbell Rawson

New ZealandNew Zealand
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Wellington, New Zealand
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2015
Turned Pro
Wellington, New Zealand
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR
73.00
73.00
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2016

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Finished 25th at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status for the season.

  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: In only his second Series start, had a solid T9 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open. Used a final-round 69 at Yishan GC to improve 11 places by day's end.

2015 Season

Played in five Asian Development Tour tournaments and two additional PGA Tour of Australasia events. Missed the cut in all seven.