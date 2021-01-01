|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Campbell Rawson
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
August 22, 1988
Birthday
32
AGE
Wellington, New Zealand
Birthplace
Wellington, New Zealand
Residence
Single
Family
2015
Turned Pro
$161,880
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 25th at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status for the season.
2015 Season
Played in five Asian Development Tour tournaments and two additional PGA Tour of Australasia events. Missed the cut in all seven.