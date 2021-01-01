|
Niall Platt
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
April 14, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Los Angeles, California
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Residence
Single
Family
2014
Turned Pro
$172,077
Career Earnings
Santa Barbara, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Finished 47th on the final Order of Merit. Among his three made cuts, had two top-10s. Also Monday-qualified into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments but missed the cut at the Stonebrae Classic and the Utah Championship.
Amateur Highlights