Niall Platt
Niall Platt

Niall Platt

United States
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Los Angeles, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Los Angeles, California
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR36
OWGR
72.95
Niall Platt
Niall Platt
United StatesUnited States
Niall Platt

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

163 lbs

74 kg

Weight

April 14, 1991

Birthday

30

AGE

Los Angeles, California

Birthplace

Los Angeles, California

Residence

Single

Family

2014

Turned Pro

$172,077

Career Earnings

Santa Barbara, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Personal

  • Earned a degree from the University of Notre Dame in applied and computational mathematics and statistics.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Henan Open: Just missed recording his career-best PGA TOUR China finish when he was fifth in mid-May at the season-opening Henan Open in Zhengzhou. Shot a final-round 71 at the difficult St. Andrews GC.

2015 Season

Finished 47th on the final Order of Merit. Among his three made cuts, had two top-10s. Also Monday-qualified into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments but missed the cut at the Stonebrae Classic and the Utah Championship.

  • Ping An Bank Open: Improved on the T8 with a career-best T4 at the Ping An Bank Open in mid-September. Used a 6-under 66, the low round of the day and subsequent under-par rounds at Qinghe Bay GC (70-71) to earn the top-five finish with Seungyun Lee and Huilin Zhang.
  • Buick Open: Started slowly at the Buick Open in his Ping An China Tour debut but then picked up the pace on the weekend at Mission Hills GC in Haikou. Shot a Saturday, 5-under 67, tying him for low round of the day, then followed that with a 3-under 69 to move into a T8 with three others, five shots behind champion Josh Geary.
  • First Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned fully exempt status for the PGA TOUR China Series' season by finishing T3 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament. Turned in three rounds of 71 and a second-round 74 at CTS Tycoon GC's D&Y Course to finish even with Maxwell McCardle and Peter Martin, eight shots behind medalist Justin Shin.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won two collegiate tournaments during his four years at the University of Notre Dame. The first came at the Macdonald Cup at Yale University in 2012, and he also secured the 2014 Notre Dame Oak Hill Intercollegiate during his senior season.
  • Of players who have played at least 35 career rounds at Notre Dame, his stroke average of 73.17 is the lowest in program history.