JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
2018 Defeated Corey Pereira, Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval
Personal
- Older sister, Danielle, played college golf at the University of West Florida. Younger brother, Spencer, plays golf at the University of West Florida. Father also played college golf at the University of West Florida and was an All-American.
- Would choose "Wild Thing" by the Troggs as his first-tee walk-up song.
- At age 5, begged the golf association in Pensacola to let him play in the 6-7 age group because it was the youngest age group. Was allowed to play despite his age, and he won his first tournament.
- Biggest thrills outside golf include watching the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, reeling in a big red fish or shooting a big buck.
- Golf superstitions include using a half dollar as a marker, always keeping tees in his left pocket and a coin and one pencil in his right.
- Not many people know he was named Altar Server of the Year for the State of Florida in the eighth grade.
- Charitable involvements include The First Tee of Northwest Florida and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Special Interests
- Fishing, hunting, outdoor activities
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 73rd on the points list.
Nevada Open: In early November, posted rounds of 65-68-70 at the Palms GC and CasaBlanca GC in Mesquite to finish at 13-under, good for a three-way T5, four shots behind winner Taylor Montgomery.
Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Held the first-round lead after a solid 64 to open the inaugural event. Finished 71-70 to T9 with seven others.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts, recording a win at the Mackenzie Investments Open and posting two other top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 11 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Opened the tournament with a 65 on his way to four rounds in the 60s. Played a bogey-free final round to shoot 67 and head to a playoff with Corey Pereira. Got up and down out of the greenside bunker to make par and claim his first Mackenzie Tour victory when Pereira couldn't match him.
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Held the 54-hole lead after opening 66-64-69. Faltered on the final day, shooting a Sunday 73 to finish T10. His 64 included six birdies and an eagle.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Had an impressive, 6-under 66 on the final day in Vancouver to T10 at Point Grey G&CC.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 58 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 12 starts.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Just missed a top-10 in Honduras, recording a T12 at Indura Beach and Golf Resort.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: As medalist, secured exempt status for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Posted rounds of 70-66-70-68 to win by one at the Robert Trent Jones II designed Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort in January.
Amateur Highlights
- Named to the 2010 National Freshman team, playing for Georgia Southern University. Named 2010 GCAA Conference Freshman of the Year. Was also a 2010 and 2011 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association all-conference team member and a 2010 Ping All-Region sele
- Was a 2011 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Award recipient.
- Won the individual title at the 2012 North Augusta Persimmon Hill Classic.