Ben Geyer
Full Name
GUY-ur
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
December 12, 1991
Birthday
29
AGE
Woodland, California
Birthplace
Arbuckle, California
Residence
Single
Family
St. Mary's College (2013, Business Administration)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$48,502
Career Earnings
Arbuckle, CA, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played primarily on the Asian Tour but also saw action on several other tours. In eight Asian Tour events, made five cuts, with one top-20.
2018 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, with one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, as well. In 11 starts, made six cuts with one top-15 finish. Closed the year 84th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the third consecutive year, posting one top-10 and finishing the year 58th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
2015 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut. On the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, made five starts and recorded two top-five finishes. Played in two 2014-15 PGA TOUR events, the Barracuda Championship in August and the Frys.com Open in October. Missed the cut in both.
