Ben Geyer
United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
St. Mary's College (2013, Business Administration)
College
Woodland, California
Birthplace
Ben Geyer
United StatesUnited States
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

Personal

  • First-tee entrance song would be "Waves" by Mr. Probz.
  • Earliest golf memory was "taking an adult's money on my outdoor putting green as a kid."
  • Best single sporting event ever attended was Game 1 of the 2012 World Series where Pablo Sandoval hit three home runs to lead the San Francisco Giants to victory. Enjoys watching the San Francisco Giants and Pac-12 football. Lists his favorite restaurants as In & Out Burger, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A. and his top athlete to watch is Madison Bumgarner.Favorite TV show is "The League." Favorite entertainers are Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.
  • Not many people know he doesn't have a golf instructor.
  • Motto is "Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard."
  • Wants to be featured in ESPN the Magazine or Sports Illustrated because he loves sports.
  • Favorite golf course played is Spyglass Hill.
  • Hopes to play Augusta National and Cypress Point some day.
  • Would like to be LeBron James for a day to experience the media attention he receives daily.
  • Would like to attend a Duke-North Carolina basketball game one day.
  • Grew up playing a nine-hole golf course and still practices there.

Special Interests

  • Watching sports, hanging out with friends

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T35 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T35 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played primarily on the Asian Tour but also saw action on several other tours. In eight Asian Tour events, made five cuts, with one top-20.

2018 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, with one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, as well. In 11 starts, made six cuts with one top-15 finish. Closed the year 84th on the Order of Merit.

2017 Season

Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the third consecutive year, posting one top-10 and finishing the year 58th on the Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Notched a T4 at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, where he carded an 8-under-par 64 in the third round.

2016 Season

  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Finished T6 at 15-under for his first top-10 of the season at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
  • Frys.com Open: In 2015-16, Monday qualified for the Frys.com Open in October. Missed the cut (69-77).

2015 Season

Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut. On the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, made five starts and recorded two top-five finishes. Played in two 2014-15 PGA TOUR events, the Barracuda Championship in August and the Frys.com Open in October. Missed the cut in both.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Posted four more rounds in the 60s that led to a T5 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
  • The Great Waterway Classic: Shot rounds of 67-67-68-67 to claim T2 at the Great Waterway Classic.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: T48 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T21 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
  • Armwood Open: Played on the eGolf Professional Tour and garnered a win at the Armwood Open.