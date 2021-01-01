Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova
Personal
- Graduated from Apollo High School in Owensboro, Ky. in 2009.
- Earliest golf memory was playing with his dad for the first time, hitting a tee shot down the middle of the fairway and chasing after it to hit the next shot.
- Turned to golf knowing "every time you walk off the course you feel like you could have done better at something."
- Favorite course is Palmetto GC in Aiken, S.C.
- Favorites include Chick-Fil-A for breakfast, "chick flicks" and heart-warming movies, desserts, The Bible, and Charleston, S.C.
- Motto is "We're far worse than we ever imagined, and for more loved than we could ever dream."
Special Interests
- Fellowship with his friends, ping pong, basketball, football, pool and cornhole
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Carded four rounds under-par at El Bosque Country Club to finish the week T4 at 11-under 277.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 132 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 21 starts, including a season-best T18 finish at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded a first-round 62 to take the solo lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae before going on to finish T23.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one win, two additional top-10s and 15 cuts made. Was 28th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 19th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
DAP Championship: Entered the final round of the DAP Championship with a share of the 54-hole lead but dropped into a tie for sixth with a final-round 4-over 74 that included a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh. Secured the 36-hole lead by two shots with rounds of 64-68 to open at Canterbury Golf Club. Shared the 18-hole lead with Nicholas Lindheim after opening with a 6-under 64.
Digital Ally Open: Birdied the 72nd hole of the Digital Ally Open for a T8.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Arrived in Mexico with one made cut in six starts, but secured his maiden Tour win at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in his 48th career start. Successfully converted the 54-hole lead into a victory with a final-round 68, good for a three-shot win over Sebastian Munoz. Moved from No. 87 to No. 6 on the Regular Season money list and remained inside the 25 for the remainder of the season.
2016 Season
Finished 32nd on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Played in 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts with two top-5 finishes.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: At the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in early August, opened with rounds of 64-66-64 to get into T2 through 54 holes. Could have locked up his PGA TOUR card with a top-3 finish but fell back with a 2-over 72 to drop into T13.
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Recorded his second top-5 of the season at the Servientrega Championship presented by Efecty, where a final-round 67 vaulted him up 26 spots on the leaderboard into a T4 finish.
Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: In his second start of the season, opened the Club Colombia Championship with a 2-over 73. After a 67 in the second round found himself seven off the pace. Fought his way into contention with a third-round 65. Continued to climb the leaderboard with an final-nine 33 to place at 11-under par. Missed a six-foot birdie try on the par-5 finishing hole to get to 12-under and finished T2 with Richy Werenski. Waited around in the scoring trailer to congratulate Sebastian Munoz on his victory after Munoz signed his card.
2015 Season
Played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts.
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: His best finish a T35 at the United Leasing Championship in May.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Was medalist by three shots at a second-stage Qualifying Tournament event at Brooksville, Fla. Finished T43 at Q-School Finals in December.
Amateur Highlights
- From 2013 to 2015 played on the eGolf Tour and NGA Tour/Swingthought Tour, winning the Carolina Pro Series event at Brunswick Plantation in 2013, defeating Joe Young by two shots.
- Named Apollo High's 2008-09 Wendy's High School Heisman winner.
- Earned Division II All-American honors in 2012 and 2013 at University of South Carolina-Aiken.
- Voted Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2013.