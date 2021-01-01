×
Ian Davis

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

177 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

October 10, 1991

Birthday

29

AGE

Kingfisher, Oklahoma

Birthplace

Edmond, Oklahoma

Residence

Single

Family

Oklahoma State University (2014, Sports Management)

College

2014

Turned Pro

$84,400

Career Earnings

Edmond, OK, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Personal

  • Enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.
  • Favorite memory in golf is making a hole-in-one with his dad when he was age 8. His father, Randy, who is a Christian minister, introduced him to the game when he was a toddler.
  • Has two brothers, Cameron and Braden.
  • Favorite course he has played is Muirfield Village GC.
  • His favorite teams are Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma City Thunder. "The Big Bang Theory" and "Arrow" are his favorite TV shows. "American Sniper" and "Gladiator" are his favorite movies. Country music signer Jason Aldean is his top entertainer. Enjoys Mexican food. Roger Federer and Tiger Woods are his favorite athletes to watch. The beach is his top vacation spot. The Bible is his favorite book. Enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing.

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica exempt status by claiming medalist honors at the Mexico Q-School in Mazatlán, where he posted rounds of 67-69-65-72 for a four-shot win.

2016 Season

Made the cut in nine of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished the season ranked 126th on the money list. His best finish was T27 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June.

  • Rust-Oleum Championship:

2015 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 14 starts, collecting four top-10s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 24th on the Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: A T2 finish in December secured him strong status for 2016.
  • All you need is Ecuador Open: His best finish was T2 in Ecuador, losing to tournament winner Ricardo Celia by three strokes in September
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Carded a season low 64 in the second round in Honduras Open, leading to a T7 in May.
  • Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Earned a top-five with a T4 in Peru in May.
  • 68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Finished T7 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season-opening tournament in March.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at Q-School in Lima, Peru in January.

2014 Season

  • Cleveland Open: Turned pro in June, making his debut with a missed cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's event in Ohio.