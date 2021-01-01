|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Ian Davis
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
177 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
October 10, 1991
Birthday
29
AGE
Kingfisher, Oklahoma
Birthplace
Edmond, Oklahoma
Residence
Single
Family
Oklahoma State University (2014, Sports Management)
College
2014
Turned Pro
$84,400
Career Earnings
Edmond, OK, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
2016 Season
Made the cut in nine of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished the season ranked 126th on the money list. His best finish was T27 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June.
2015 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 14 starts, collecting four top-10s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 24th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season