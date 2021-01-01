Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
-
2015 Lost to Ben Silverman, Kevin Spooner, The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON
Personal
- Uses a quarter from the 1960s as a ball marker.
- Father Ron Gooch spent five seasons in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Kelsey Cline and Steve Ball.
- Favorite pro sports team is the Dallas Cowboys.
Special Interests
- Oklahoma City Thunder, Oklahoma State athletics
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Earned a T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship in his second start at the event. Co-led the field in Birdies (22).
-
THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK: Finished fifth at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK in his tournament debut. Led the field in Scrambling (81.82 percent).
2020 Season
Finished No. 60 in the FedExCup standings, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time in three seasons on TOUR. Recorded nine top-25s on the season, highlighted by top-10s at the Houston Open (T4) and The Genesis Invitational (T10). Made 18 cuts in 24 starts.
-
Wyndham Championship: Opened with matching 65s at the Wyndham Championship to hold a share of the 36-hole lead before finishing T25. Had never previously recorded multiple scores of 65 or better in a PGA TOUR event nor held a 36-hole lead/co-lead.
-
Houston Open: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Houston Open en route to a T4. Marked his first career lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Played the par-4s in 6-under, tied with Harris English for best in the field.
2019 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, finishing No. 101 in the FedExCup standings in his second season on TOUR. Made the cut in 10 of 17 starts, with two top-10s that came in back-to-back weeks.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: A week after recording his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR, posted his second consecutive top-five finish with a T3 performance at the Farmers Insurance Open. Posted four rounds in the 60s in his second start at Torrey Pines. For back-to-back weeks, qualified for the next week's event via top-10 finish.
-
Desert Classic: Earned first career top-10 with a fourth-place result at the Desert Classic. Fired a final-round 64, the low round of the day, to finish two strokes shy of champion Adam Long.
2018 Season
Made 12 cuts in 27 starts in his rookie season, while notching five top-25 finishes to end the season No. 139 in the FedExCup.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: T13 at the Wells Fargo Championship was his best result of the season.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Sat one-stroke behind leader Henrik Stenson after an opening-round 65 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before finishing T26.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: With rounds of 64-66, sat T2 and three back of leader Brian Harman through 36 holes of the Sony Open in Hawaii, eventually finishing T18 while playing in the penultimate group on the final day.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, one win, four additional top-10s and 14 cuts made. Was 14th on the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a sixth-place finish on the 2017 Regular Season money list.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Came from five shots back in the final round to win the News Sentinel Open for his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Locked up his PGA TOUR card with his victory in Knoxville. Posted rounds of 66-67-68-65–266 (-18) for a one-shot win over Jonathan Hodge. Hit 17 greens in the final round, recording six birdies on the day, including the go-ahead birdie on the 15th hole in the final round. Moved up to No. 3 on the money list with his win.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Moved up the leaderboard with a final-round 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship to finish within one of Ben Silverman for a runner-up finish.
-
Digital Ally Open: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the Digital Ally Open for a T10 finish.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Posted four rounds in the 60s for a T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, marking his first career top-five on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Panama Claro Championship: After missing the cut in his previous two starts, posted a T10 at the Panama Claro Championship.
2016 Season
Finished 15th in the final Order of Merit.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished T4 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to rounds of 67-66-66-66.
-
Niagara Championship: Recorded rounds of 70-65 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Niagara Championship.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Coming off three missed cuts, notched his second top-10 finish of the season after carding a final round 68 to finish T9 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Posted rounds of 69-68-67-71 to finish T3 at the Freedom 55 Financial Open to start his second season on the Mackenzie Tour.
2015 Season
Played in 12 events on Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, posted three top-10s and finished No. 17 on the Order of Merit
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Finished T4 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Finished T6 at The Wildfire Invitational.
-
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Finished T2 at the Syncrude Boreal Open after falling to Kevin Spooner in a five-hole playoff.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Prevailed in a eight-player-for-four-spots playoff to claim a T15 finish at the Florida Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the U.S. Kids World Junior Championship at 9 years old with his dad caddying.
- Tied for 13th at the 2013 Western Amateur Championship with rounds of 69, 69, 72 and 73 for a 283 total. Lost in the first round of match play to Oklahoma State teammate Jordan Niebrugge, 4 and 3.
- Tied for 13th during the stroke play portion of the 2012 U.S. Amateur with rounds of 68 and 71. Tied for second during stroke play at the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship with a 6-under total of 136 that featured rounds of 72 and 64, fell, 2 and 1,