Juan Jose Guerra
Juan Jose Guerra

Juan Jose Guerra

Dominican RepublicDominican Republic
Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Has been using the same ball mark for the past 10 years.

Special Interests

  • Traveling to new places, watching Netflix series, listening to music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Puerto Plata Open: Had a nice showing in his home country, turning in the best finish by a Dominican player at Playa Dorada GC. Opened with a pair of 66s then added two more rounds in the 60s for a T10 with four others.
  • Estrella del Mar Open: At the season-opening tournament in Mazatlan, enjoyed four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 with Argentina’s Leandro Marelli.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Opened 71-65 and then closed with a 72-69 finish at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January to finish T2 with Jaime Lopez Rivarola. His performance earned him exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, his first season on the circuit.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and posted two top-10 finishes.

  • The Club at Weston Hills Open: Posted four under-par rounds at The Club at Weston Hills in June to T10 with Jordan Gumberg and Rodolfo Cazaubón.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 147th on the points list.

  • Puerto Plata Open: Had a nice showing in his home country, turning in the best finish by a Dominican player at Playa Dorada GC. Opened with a pair of 66s then added two more rounds in the 60s for a T10 with four others.
  • Estrella del Mar Open: At the season-opening tournament in Mazatlan, enjoyed four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 with Argentina’s Leandro Marelli.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Opened 71-65 and then closed with a 72-69 finish at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January to finish T2 with Jaime Lopez Rivarola. His performance earned him exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, his first season on the circuit.

Amateur Highlights

  • One of 24 players across collegiate golf to be named to the 2019 All-Nicklaus Team.
  • Was a first-team Division II All-American and a member of the Ping All-South Region team.
  • Posted 13 of 24 rounds at or below par during his senior year, with five top-seven finishes. Shot two 64s, including in the second round at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford.
  • His five career wins are tied for second-most in program history, and the 496 birdies, 15 eagles and 64 par-or-better rounds he recorded in his career are tops in school history as is his 54-hole score of 17-under at the 2019 Southeastern Collegiate.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020