Juan Jose Guerra
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
April 27, 1997
Birthday
24
AGE
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Birthplace
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Nova Southeastern University 2019, Business Management
College
2019
Turned Pro
$14,044
Career Earnings
Dominican Republic
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two of three cuts and posted two top-10 finishes.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 147th on the points list.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE