|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made eight cuts and enjoyed two top-25s to end his season No. 76 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Finished T13 finish at Q-School in Argentina to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status for the third consecutive year. Made the cut in eight of 14 starts and had five top-25s to finish the season ranked 60th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T13 finish at Q-School in Argentina. Made three cuts in 14 starts.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at Q-School in Argentina. Only made one cut in 10 starts.
2014 Season
Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made no cuts.
Amateur Highlights