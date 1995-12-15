×
Ignacio Marino
Ignacio Marino

Ignacio Marino

ArgentinaArgentina
Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina
Birthplace
Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina

Birthplace

Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina

Residence

Single

Family

2015

Turned Pro

$47,570

Career Earnings

Argentina

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • Making two holes-in-one on the same day is his favorite golf memory. Race-car driver Ayrton Senna and tennis' Roger Federer are his favorite athletes outside of golf. Tiger Woods is his favorite golfer, and Woods, Seve Ballesteros and Ben Hogan would round out his dream foursome.
  • River Plate is his favorite professional team. Argentina bands Callejeros and Don Osvaldo are his favorite musicians. Favorite course he has played is Torrey Pines GC in La Jolla, Calif. "The Fast and the Furious" franchise is his top movie choice. Personal motto is "Persevere and you will triumph."

Special Interests

  • Karting, tennis

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Finished T29 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Earned a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Finished T29 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Earned a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made eight cuts and enjoyed two top-25s to end his season No. 76 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Andreas Halvorsen, 4 and 3.

2018 Season

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the opening round of the tournament at Playa Paraiso GC to Marcelo Rozo, 1-down.
  • BMW Jamaica Classic: A closing-round 6-under-par 66 helped him secure a T9 finish.

2017 Season

Finished T13 finish at Q-School in Argentina to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status for the third consecutive year. Made the cut in eight of 14 starts and had five top-25s to finish the season ranked 60th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: For the second consecutive year earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T13 finish in January.

2016 Season

Claimed PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T13 finish at Q-School in Argentina. Made three cuts in 14 starts.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T13 finish in Buenos Aires in January.

2015 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at Q-School in Argentina. Only made one cut in 10 starts.

2014 Season

Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made no cuts.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a member of the Argentine team at the 2009 Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan.
  • Was the runner-up at the Optimist International Junior World outside San Diego in the boys' 12-13 category. Finished in eighth place a year earlier, playing among those age 11-12.