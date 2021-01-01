×
Kook Hyan Kim

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

--

75 kg

Weight

September 21, 1986

Birthday

34

AGE

Seoul, South Korea

Birthplace

South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$191,919

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

  • Ping-pong

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Picked up his first top-10 of the season, a T6 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open. Shot four par-or-better rounds–including three in the 60s–to record his career-best finish in his 25th start. Previous-best outing was a T16 at the Cadillac Championship earlier in the season.
  • Cadillac Championship: Shot four under-par rounds at the Cadillac Championship to earn his best Series' finish, a T16 following rounds of 70-68-69-65.
  • Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned conditional PGA TOUR China status by finishing 21st at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament.
  • Korean Challenge Tour's 1st Tournament: Added a T18 on the Korean Challenge Tour at the first tournament.

2015 Season

In nine PGA TOUR China tournaments, played on the weekend five times. Best finish was T28 at the Ping An Bank Open. Made three Korean Challenge Tour starts, a T34 at the first tournament his only made cut.

2014 Season

At the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, finished T47. Continued making cuts, with a T26 at the Lanhai Open, a T68 at the Earls Beijing Open, a T49 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, a T32 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open and a T50 at the Cadillac Championship.

  • Hainan Open: Returned to PGA TOUR China action in late-November at the Hainan Open in Sanya. There he recorded his top finish of the season, a T16 effort at Luhuitou GC.
  • Buick Open: In his next start, at the Buick Open, was T23 in Guangzhou. Again, had a strong finishing round, shooting a 2-under 70 Sunday at Dragon Lake GC.
  • Mission Hills Haikou Open: Turned in a T41 effort in his first tournament, the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Enjoyed a final-round 69 to move up the leaderboard.
  • Haikou Qualifying Tournament: Was one of four players to T17 at the Haikou Qualifying Tournament for the PGA TOUR China Series. His finish gave him one of the final fully-exempt cards the Series offered. Shot rounds of 72-72-73-74 at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course.

2013 Season

Was a mainstay on the Korean Tour, making eight starts. His best outing came in August, at the Korean PGA Championship, where an opening-round 71 led to a 16th-place finish. Missed the cut in two OneAsia Tour starts and at the Australian PGA Championship.