|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Kook Hyan Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
--
75 kg
Weight
September 21, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
South Korea
Residence
Single
Family
2006
Turned Pro
$191,919
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
In nine PGA TOUR China tournaments, played on the weekend five times. Best finish was T28 at the Ping An Bank Open. Made three Korean Challenge Tour starts, a T34 at the first tournament his only made cut.
2014 Season
At the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, finished T47. Continued making cuts, with a T26 at the Lanhai Open, a T68 at the Earls Beijing Open, a T49 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, a T32 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open and a T50 at the Cadillac Championship.
2013 Season
Was a mainstay on the Korean Tour, making eight starts. His best outing came in August, at the Korean PGA Championship, where an opening-round 71 led to a 16th-place finish. Missed the cut in two OneAsia Tour starts and at the Australian PGA Championship.