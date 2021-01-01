JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Grew up in Hawaii.
- Likes to work out, watch movies and listen to music.
Special Interests
- Working out, movies, music
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in all 13 events and finished 32nd on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 22nd on the final Order of Merit, appearing in 10 events and making seven cuts.
-
Lushan Open: Had a strong finish at the Lushan Open in Jiujiang in early-October. After three consecutive 69s at the par-70 Lushan International GC to open the tournament, made four birdies and a bogey on the final day to move up the leaderboard. Made his last birdie on No. 12 and could never put any pressure on back-nine leader and eventual champion Bryden Macpherson. A bogey on No. 14 ended his victory hopes. The T2 with Sejun Yoon marked a career-best showing.
-
Ping An Bank Open: Picked up his second top-10 of the season when he T8 with four others at the Ping An Bank Open in Beijing. In mid-September at Qinghe Bay GC, fired a pair of 68s in the second and final rounds to pick up the top-10.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: At the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-may, collected his first top-10 since he T6 at the season-ending Tour Championship at CTS Tycoon in 2014. Finished T5 at Wuhan Yishan GC, thanks, in part, to a third-round 67 that put him in the final group of the day–playing with leader Justin Shin and Rohan Blizard. Dropped to a 2-over 74 over his final 18 holes.
-
Buick Open: Just missed earning a top-10 at the Buick Open. Opened with three par-or-better rounds in Haikou until a final-day 73 at Mission Hills GC dropped him into a T12 with five others.
2014 Season
-
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Used four rounds in the 60s at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open to earn his first PGA TOUR China Series' top-10, a T4. Rounds of 68-67-69-69 tied him with Anthony Kang and Shao Cai He.
-
Hainan Open: Added a T20 at the Hainan Open in Sanya.
-
Nine Dragons Open: Returned to PGA TOUR China action in November when he T31 at the Nine Dragons Open.
-
Cadillac Championship: Shot a second-round 68 at the Cadillac Championship in mid-September to T24 in Beijing.
-
Buick Open: After missing the cut at the Buick Open in Guangzhou, recovered to finish T26 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in mid-May. Was even-par on the weekend at Yishan GC.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Made his PGA TOUR China Series debut a good one, opening with rounds of 71-70-69 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Shot a Sunday 73 to T12.
-
Second Qualifying Tournament: Earned playing status on the PGA TOUR China Series with a T14 finish at the second Qualifying Tournament at Mission Hills Golf Club. Shot rounds of 72-74-71-74 to earn full status for the season.
2013 Season
-
Ballantine's Championship: Finished T11 at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea.