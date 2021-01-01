×
Daniel Kim
Daniel Kim

Daniel Kim

Canada
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Gardner-Webb University 2013, Marketing
College
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Gardner-Webb University 2013, Marketing
College
Daniel Kim
Jae Yong Kim
CanadaCanada
No additional profile information available

Jae Yong Kim

Full Name

Daniel

Nickname

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

October 02, 1990

Birthday

30

AGE

North York, Ontario, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

Gardner-Webb University 2013, Marketing

College

2013

Turned Pro

$15,939

Career Earnings

Toronto, ON, Canada

City Plays From

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

One top-10 led to a 26th-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.

  • Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Three par-or-better rounds, including a 69-70 start led to a T9 with five others at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's Heathlands Course ion early September.

2017 Season

Played his way into the Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the first time in his career on the strength of on runner-up finish, ending the season 42nd on the Order of Merit.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Finished T2 at the Mackenzie Investments Open. Opened with a 5-under-par 65 to sit one shot off the lead, then carded three more rounds in the 60s to finish eight strokes back of winner Hank Lebioda in a tie for second.