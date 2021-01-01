|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jae Yong Kim
Full Name
Daniel
Nickname
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
October 02, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
North York, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Gardner-Webb University 2013, Marketing
College
2013
Turned Pro
$15,939
Career Earnings
Toronto, ON, Canada
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
One top-10 led to a 26th-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.
2017 Season
Played his way into the Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the first time in his career on the strength of on runner-up finish, ending the season 42nd on the Order of Merit.