David Rose
David Rose

David Rose

Canada
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016

Personal

  • Has two siblings, a twin brother Mike and sister Liz.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Fired four consecutive par-or-better rounds at Wigwam Resort led to fully-exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the Mexico Q-School in January.

2016 Season

Made five cuts and collected one top-25 in 15 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 108th on the Order of Merit.

  • GolfBC Championship: Missed the cut at the GolfBC Championship making his only start of the year on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada.
  • Mazatlan Open: Only top-25 was a T13 finish at the Mazatlán Open in May.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by claiming medalist honors at the Mexico Q-School in January. Shot 67-70-66-70 to finish at 15-under and win by one over Gerardo Ruiz.

2015 Season

Despite finishing T33 at the Argentina Q-School, one spot outside the top-32 who earned status, he went on to make eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made four cuts and finished the year ranked 114th on the Order of Merit.

  • Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: His best finish and only top-25 was T17 at the Mazatlán Open on his first start of the season.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in all four of his starts on PGA TOUR Canada.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2011 British Columbia Amateur.