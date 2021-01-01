|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
David Rose
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
May 24, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Lynn University (Business Management, 2011)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$16,586
Career Earnings
West Vancouver, BC, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2017 Season
2016 Season
Made five cuts and collected one top-25 in 15 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 108th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Despite finishing T33 at the Argentina Q-School, one spot outside the top-32 who earned status, he went on to make eight starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made four cuts and finished the year ranked 114th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in all four of his starts on PGA TOUR Canada.
Amateur Highlights