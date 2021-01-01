JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Admires Tiger Woods and enjoys listening to music and watching movies.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Enjoyed the best Order of Merit finish of his career, completing the season 31st on the final earnings' chart.
Lanhai Open: Continued to play solid golf when he finished solo seventh at the Lanhai Open in June. Rounds of 71-68-70 gave him the second top-10 of his season after heavy rain forced cancellation of Sunday's play, making the event a 54-hole tournament.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Had the first top-10 of his career when he T9 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May. A year after making only two cuts in 10 starts, used a 67-70 (7-under) final 36 holes to earn the top-10 with three other players.
Mainland China Qualifying Tournament: Earned conditional PGA TOUR China status by finishing T11 at the Mainland China Qualifying Tournament.
2015 Season
Entered 10 of the 12 PGA TOUR China events, making two cuts–a T62 at the Capital Airlines – HNA Real Estate Championship.
2014 Season
Cadillac Championship: Earned his top performance of the season when he T22 at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing. Had a slow start at Qinghe Bay GC, shooting a 4-over 76. Played his final 54 holes in 6-under (70-68-72).
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: At the Chateau Junding Penglai Open in his next start, was T50.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Following the scheduled break, returned to action at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, finishing T38 on the strength of a Sunday 68, matching his low round of the season.
Earls Beijing Open: Made his second cut of the season when he T29 at the Earls Beijing Open in June. Opened 68-70-71 and was tied for 10th with 18 holes to play. Stumbled to a 1-over 73 in the final round to drop down the leaderboard.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Missed the cut at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
Buick Open: Was T42 in his next start, at the Buick Open, marking his first made cut on the PGA TOUR China Series. Opened and closed with 1-under 71s at Dragon Lake GC's Asian Games Course.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Opened the year by missing the cut at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
Nanshan China Masters: Finished T43 at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters in mid-October, thanks to a second-round, 3-under 68.
2013 Season
Missed the cut at the Australian Open on PGA Tour of Australasia (73-75). Also missed the cut at the China Masters, the Volvo China Open and the Indonesia PGA Championship.
Volvo China Open: Got into the Volvo China Open by taking a share of medalist honors (70-69) at the open qualifying, with Li Xinyang.
Foshan Open: Best performance of the season was a T55 at the Foshan Open on the European Challenge Tour. Opened 73-72 at Foshan GC outside Guangzhou.
2012 Season
Australian PGA Championship: Also missed the cut at the Australian PGA Championship (75-82).
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open: Missed the cut in the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open on the OneAsia Tour (76-86).
Nanshan China Masters: Had a nice showing at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October. After easily making the cut, moved up the leaderboard on the weekend with an even-par 70-72 final 36 holes to T26.