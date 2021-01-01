|
Juan Pablo Hernandez
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
January 04, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
San Antonio, Texas
Birthplace
Mexico City, Mexico
Residence
Single
Family
University of Arizona (2013, Economics)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$30,701
Career Earnings
Mexico D.F., Mexico
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made his second career Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Finished the Mexican Tour–the Greg Norman Golf Academy Golf Tour–season ranked No. 9.
2017 Season
Only start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a missed cut at the San Luis Championship in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Reached the Dev Series Final Malinalco Classic, where a T23 showing left him outside the top 15 of those who earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for 2018.
2016 Season
As a non-member, played three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events staged in Mexico. Only cut made resulted in a T28 finish in Mazatlán.
2015 Season
Finished the year ranked seventh on the Mexico Golf Tour....Made the cut in two of five starts as a non-member on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. His best finish was T31 in Colombia.
2014 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T27 finish at the U.S. Q-School. Made the cut in three of 12 starts to finish the season ranked 152nd in the Order of Merit. Best finish and only top-25 was T22 at the Mexico Open at Chapultepec GC, his home club in Mexico City. Made the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start to finish T67 at El Bosque Mexico Championship.
2013 Season
Turned professional in November. Made his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start but withdrew from the Abierto de Chile after rounds of 70 and 72.
Amateur Highlights