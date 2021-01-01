×
Juan Pablo Hernandez
Juan Pablo Hernandez

Juan Pablo Hernandez

MexicoMexico
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Arizona (2013, Economics)
College
San Antonio, Texas
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

International Victories (1)

  • 2015 Acapulco Classic [Mex]

Special Interests

  • Movies

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made his second career Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the El Bosque Mexico Championship. Finished the Mexican Tour–the Greg Norman Golf Academy Golf Tour–season ranked No. 9.

  • Bupa Match Play: Entered the tournament at Playa Paraiso GC as the 18th seed but lost in the opening round to Juan Alvarez, 5 and 4.
  • 59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Took advantage of a sponsor exemption to finish solo second at the 59th playing of the Mexico Open, making his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica of the year. Posted four rounds of 67 or better at Tijuana CC. At 16-under for the week, finished four strokes behind tournament champion Austin Smotherman.

2017 Season

Only start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a missed cut at the San Luis Championship in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Reached the Dev Series Final Malinalco Classic, where a T23 showing left him outside the top 15 of those who earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for 2018.

2016 Season

As a non-member, played three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events staged in Mexico. Only cut made resulted in a T28 finish in Mazatlán.

2015 Season

Finished the year ranked seventh on the Mexico Golf Tour....Made the cut in two of five starts as a non-member on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. His best finish was T31 in Colombia.

  • Acapulco Classic: Leading by one after an opening 65, went on to win on the Mexico Golf Tour–his first career victory as a professional. Finished the 54-hole event at 7-under 207, one stroke better than his countryman Manuel Inman.

2014 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T27 finish at the U.S. Q-School. Made the cut in three of 12 starts to finish the season ranked 152nd in the Order of Merit. Best finish and only top-25 was T22 at the Mexico Open at Chapultepec GC, his home club in Mexico City. Made the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start to finish T67 at El Bosque Mexico Championship.

2013 Season

Turned professional in November. Made his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start but withdrew from the Abierto de Chile after rounds of 70 and 72.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at the University of Arizona.
  • Won the 2012 South Beach Amateur and the 2013 Northern Amateur.
  • Named a Rolex Junior All-American in 2009.