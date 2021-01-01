×
Lucas Kim
Lucas Kim

Lucas Kim

CanadaCanada
University of Detroit Mercy
College
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Personal

  • Would have liked to be a police officer, if he was not a professional golfer.
  • Lists skydiving as a bucket list item.
  • Best single sporting event he's attended was a RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton G&CC.
  • Big fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs as a child.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

One top-10 led to a 23rd-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.

  • Canada Life Series at TPC Toronto: Heathlands Course (Canada Life Series): Had three par-or-better rounds in early September in Caledon, Ontario, to T9 in the third Canada Life Series event.

2016 Season

Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made six starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with one top-25 and two made cuts.

2015 Season

Competed on the Mandarin and SwingThought Tour in 2015. Played five events on the Mandarin Tour, capped by his fourth career win at Tangle Creek Golf Club in Ontario. Led the money list for the second consecutive season.

2014 Season

Won three times on the Mandarin Tour. Named Player of the Year on the Mandarin Tour and finished No. 1 on the money list.

Amateur Highlights

  • He finished the 2010 season as the 15th-ranked junior golfer by the RCGA (Royal Canadian Golf Association).
  • Qualified for U.S. Junior Amateur by winning the sectional qualifier held in West Virginia.
  • He also took second at the RCGA Future Links Prairie Championship, third at Greens and Dreams Junior Invitational, fifth at Ontario Junior Spring Classic and 48th at the Ontario Men's Amateur.
  • He helped Ontario defeat South Carolina at the annual CanAm Cup matches.
  • Tabbed the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year at the University of Detroit Mercy in 2011-12, just the eighth Titan in school history to earn the award.
  • Also named All-Horizon League and HL All-Tournament.
  • Led the team with a 74.3 average, while playing in all nine events.
  • The team leader in the clubhouse in three tournaments, while tying for the top spot on another occasionâ€¦Was in the top 20 six times with three top-10 efforts.
  • Shot 75 or better in 17 of his 25 rounds on the season.
  • Took runner-up honors at the Butler Invitational with a 143 (71, 72).
  • Won the 2011 Ontario Junior Boy's Championship and the CN Future Links Prairie Championship as well as tying for 16th at the Canadian Junior Championship.