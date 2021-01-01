|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Lucas Kim
Full Name
160 lbs
--
Weight
October 25, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of Detroit Mercy
College
2013
Turned Pro
$10,774
Career Earnings
Toronto, ON, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
One top-10 led to a 23rd-place finish on the final Canada Life Series points list.
2016 Season
Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made six starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with one top-25 and two made cuts.
2015 Season
Competed on the Mandarin and SwingThought Tour in 2015. Played five events on the Mandarin Tour, capped by his fourth career win at Tangle Creek Golf Club in Ontario. Led the money list for the second consecutive season.
2014 Season
Won three times on the Mandarin Tour. Named Player of the Year on the Mandarin Tour and finished No. 1 on the money list.
Amateur Highlights