Print
James Gibellini

Full Name

GIBB-uh-lee-knee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

181 lbs

82 kg

Weight

January 12, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Melbourne, Australia

Birthplace

Carrara, Australia

Residence

Single

Family

2014

Turned Pro

$289,340

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Played in 12 of the 13 tournaments and finished 34th on the Order of Merit.

  • Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Had a solid tournament in early July in Baishan, at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Moved to 8-under making the turn to the back nine after posting an eagle on No. 9. Lurked around the leaders all afternoon but fell from contention with a double bogey on No. 16 and eventually finished fourth, his second career top-five.

2015 Season

Finished 33rd on the final Order of Merit, playing his best golf late in the year. Appeared in nine tournaments but finished his year with four consecutive cuts, including his lone top-10.

  • Nine Dragons Open: Held the 54-hole lead at the weather-delayed Nine Dragons Open in mid-November. Was two strokes clear of the field with two holes to play late in the final round. Hit his approach shot into the par-5 17th into the bunker, leading to a double bogey-7, leaving him tied with Haimeng Chao, who had already posted a 9-under score. Hit his drive on No. 18 into a fairway bunker. Blasted out sideways on the par-4 then hit his approach shot to 35 feet. Needed to make par to force a playoff but missed, taking bogey. Third-place finish was a career-best, and he moved to 35th on the Order of Merit with two tournaments remaining on the schedule.
  • China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Shot a final-round 71 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament to secure conditional PGA TOUR China Series' status by finishing T19 with Jiayou Lu and Sung Hyuk Park.

2014 Season

Appeared in six PGA TOUR of Australasia events, making four starts.

  • Mazda NSW Open: Had a 34th-place showing at the New South Wales Open.
  • Isuzu QLD Open: Best finish a T33 at the Queensland Open.