James Gibellini
GIBB-uh-lee-knee
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
181 lbs
82 kg
January 12, 1989
32
Melbourne, Australia
Carrara, Australia
Single
2014
$289,340
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in 12 of the 13 tournaments and finished 34th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 33rd on the final Order of Merit, playing his best golf late in the year. Appeared in nine tournaments but finished his year with four consecutive cuts, including his lone top-10.
2014 Season
Appeared in six PGA TOUR of Australasia events, making four starts.