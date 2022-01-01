JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR China: 2016

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Finished firmly in a T4 with three others to earn fully exempt status at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament. Enjoyed weekend rounds of 71-71 in Kunming.

2014 Season

Finished 58th on the Order of Merit of PGA TOUR China Series, missing out on retaining his playing privileges by ¥14,000. Missed the cut in his first two Series' starts, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open and the Buick Open. After missing the cut at the Earls Beijing Open, made his next two cuts.

Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Added a T22 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open, thanks to a third-round, 5-under 67 at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC.

2013 Season