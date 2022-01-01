|
geon ha Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
November 17, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Busan, South Korea
Birthplace
Busan, South Korea
Residence
Single
Family
2012
Turned Pro
$92,962
Career Earnings
2016 Season
2014 Season
Finished 58th on the Order of Merit of PGA TOUR China Series, missing out on retaining his playing privileges by ¥14,000. Missed the cut in his first two Series' starts, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open and the Buick Open. After missing the cut at the Earls Beijing Open, made his next two cuts.
2013 Season