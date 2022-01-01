×
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
geon ha Kim

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

172 lbs

78 kg

Weight

November 17, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Busan, South Korea

Birthplace

Busan, South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

2012

Turned Pro

$92,962

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2016

Personal

  • Enjoys watching movies.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Finished firmly in a T4 with three others to earn fully exempt status at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament. Enjoyed weekend rounds of 71-71 in Kunming.

2014 Season

Finished 58th on the Order of Merit of PGA TOUR China Series, missing out on retaining his playing privileges by ¥14,000. Missed the cut in his first two Series' starts, at the Mission Hills Haikou Open and the Buick Open. After missing the cut at the Earls Beijing Open, made his next two cuts.

  • Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Added a T22 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open, thanks to a third-round, 5-under 67 at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC.
  • Cadillac Championship: At the Cadillac Championship, played steady over his first 54 holes (1-under) then made his move on the final day, shooting a 5-under 67 at Qinghe Bay GC to T11.
  • Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Finished T52 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open.
  • Kolon Korea Open: Finished T48 at the co-sanctioned Korean Tour-OneAsia Tour's Kolon Korea Open in late-October.
  • Lanhai Open: At the Lanhai Open, finished T15 for his first PGA TOUR China Series' payday.
  • Nanshan China Masters: On a windy final day at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters, shot 5-over 76 to T19 with four others.
  • Shenzhen qualifying tournament: Was firmly in second place following the first round of the Shenzhen qualifying tournament for PGA TOUR China Series and then shot rounds of 73-73-74 to easily qualify for the Tour, finishing T6 with fellow countryman Jae Ho Kim (no relation).
  • GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Finished T35 at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship on the Korean Tour. Shot rounds of 74-71-71-73 to tie with four others.

2013 Season

  • Dongchon Korean PGA Championship: On the Korean Tour, was 62nd at the Dongchon Korean PGA Championship. Opened 69-71 but then faltered over his final 36 holes, shooting rounds of 75-77.
  • Australian PGA Championship: Finished T31 at the Australian PGA Championship for his best PGA Tour of Australasia.