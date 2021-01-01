|
Jake Stirling
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
191 lbs
86 kg
Weight
June 14, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
Melbourne, Australia
Residence
Single
Family
Meridian Community College
College
2013
Turned Pro
$22,872
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Played a schedule that took him all over Asia, playing on the Asian Tour, the Asian Development Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.
2014 Season
Split his time between the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Development Tour.
2013 Season
Made five Asian Development Tour starts, playing on the weekend in four of those tournaments. Compiled a pair of top-10s.
Amateur Highlights