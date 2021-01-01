×
Jake Stirling
AustraliaAustralia
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
191 lbs
86 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Meridian Community College
College
Melbourne, Australia
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR--
OWGR
74.76
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Jake Stirling
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2016

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • Second Global Qualifying Tournament: He survived a final-round, 4-over 76 on the final day and was still able to T8 at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming. Used an even-par, 72-72 start to earn fully exempt status.

2015 Season

Played a schedule that took him all over Asia, playing on the Asian Tour, the Asian Development Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

  • Bali National Golf Championship: Only other top-120 was a T9 in June at the Bali National Golf Championship in Indonesia. The finish was disappointing because he was only one stroke behind the leader through 54 holes before a last-day 78 was his undoing.
  • Charming Yeangder ADT: In March, on the Asian Tour, at the Charming Yeangder ADT, just missed winning on that circuit. Through 54 holes, was three shots behind leader Chien Bing Lin. But a final-round 73 by Lin him tied with Lin and two other players–Greg Moss and Chi Hsien Hsieh–at the end of regulation. Hsieh went on to prevail in the playoff.
  • PGM Rahman Putra Championship: Won one tournament and was runner-up in another. Victory came at the PGM Rahman Putra Championship. Opened 67-68-62 to take a three-shot advantage over Masaru Takahashi into the final round. Hung on despite shooting his worst round of the week–a 2-under 70–to edge Takahashi by two shots.

2014 Season

Split his time between the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Development Tour.

  • Mazda New South Wales Open: Best finish in Australasia was a T13 at the Mazda New South Wales Open.
  • Linc Group Jakarta Invitation: Added a T10, also in Jakarta, at the Linc Group Jakarta Invitational in early January.
  • Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament: Best outing of the campaign took place in August at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Managed four under-par rounds to T9 with Pijit Petkasem, six shots short of winner James Byrne.

2013 Season

Made five Asian Development Tour starts, playing on the weekend in four of those tournaments. Compiled a pair of top-10s.

  • ADT Chang Hwa Open: Best showing of the season came thanks to a pair of 68s on the weekend at the ADT Chang Hwa Open in Chinese Taipei. Tied with Kuan Po Lin, Lindsay Renolds and Wen Hong Lin, five shots behind winner Chien Yao Hung.
  • Jakarta Classic: First was at the Jakarta Classic, a T7.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Meridian Community College in Mississippi. Won the 2012 National Junior College Athletic Association Championship in his final collegiate event. Seized control of the tournament in Kansas, taking the lead after hole 70 and holding o