JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
National Teams
Personal
- Entrance song on the first tee would be "Summer of '69" by Bryan Adams.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is riding roller coasters.
- Best sporting event attended was the Masters Tournament.
- Lists skydiving and traveling the world at the top of bucket list. Favorite motto is "Some people dream of success; others wake up and work hard for it."
- Favorite book is Your 15th Club, and his favorite athlete is Dwayne Johnson.
- Dream foursome includes his father, Ian Poulter and Dwayne Johnson.
- Enjoys going to the beach.
- Favorite band is The Killers.
- London and Los Angeles are favorite cities to visit.
- Favorite quote is "Follow the yellow brick road."
- Favorite golf course he has played is Valerrama, host of the 1997 Ryder Cup.
- Not many people know he is a a great cook.
Special Interests
- New experiences, the beach, Liverpool Football Club
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 82nd on the points list.
2019 Season
Had 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and registering three top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 45 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season. Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and posted one top-10 to finish his year 75th on the Order of Merit.
GolfBC Championship: In his first Mackenzie Tour start of the season, started slowly, with a 1-over 72 then was 14-under the rest of the way, with a pair of 66s to go with a final-round 67 that led to a T6 with William Register and Paul Barjon at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC.
Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Shad Tuten, 2-down.
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Aced the sixth hole during the final round at Club Campestre Tijuana. The ace helped him to a 65 and a T19 finish.
88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Like many others, started slowly in Cordoba during a rain-plagued first round. Shot an opening, 3-over 74 but was 9-under the rest of the way to T7 with five others.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned the 11th and final fully-exempt position with his 3-under finish that left him 5-under overall. Shot a closing 69, thanks to birdies on two of his final three holes in the closing round to avoid a playoff for the 11th position with four others who eventually finished T12.
2018 Season
Made nine Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada starts, posting a pair of top-25 finishes in his only two made cuts of the season.
2017 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with four made cuts in 21 starts, with one top 25 finish.
2016 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one top-10, three top-25s, and 17 cuts made. Finished 74th on the Regular Season money list to retain full exempt status in 2017. Made the cut in 11 of his first 12 starts to begin the season.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Recorded his lone top-10 of the season, with a final-round 67 to climb the leaderboard into a T9.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 events. Had two top-10s, six top-25s while making 15 cuts. Was 57th on the final combined money list. Over his final 15 Regular Season events, made seven cuts. Finished the Regular Season 63rd in earnings.
Web.com Tour Championship: With earnings of $14,402 was 46th on the Finals' money list and in need of a strong finish at the Web.com Tour Championship. Opened with scores of 67-67-70 at TPC Sawgrass, placing him T12 and projected at No. 24 with one round to play. An even-par 70 Sunday was not good enough. Finished $5,203 and 10 spots behind the final card earner.
Rex Hospital Open: First Tour ace came in the third round at TPC Wakefield Plantation.
Chile Classic: Posted 68-67-67 in Chile Classic and was T12 after 54 holes. Made a move on the final nine, closing the tournament with four consecutive birdies for a 65, which equaled the low final-round score and led to a T5.
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Opened with a pair of 70s in Bogota. Shot 67-65 on the weekend to T6.
2014 Season
Closed the season with five consecutive top-25 finishes.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Improved his 2015 status at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December when he finished T16.
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: A T10 finish at the TOUR Championship of Canada secured a No. 5 finish on the Order of Merit and conditional status on the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour.
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Moved inside The Five on the Order of Merit with a T19 finish at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.
Forces and Families Open: Opened 63-66-70 to hold the 54-hole lead at the inaugural Forces and Families Open. Posted a final-round 70 and finished fourth, overtaken by winner Greg Machtaler, who carded a 9-under-par 62 to edge Peter Campbell and Jeff Dennis by one stroke.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Second top-10 finish came at the Staal Foundation Open. Opened 67-65-70 and entered the final round two strokes behind leader Wes Homan. Closed with a birdie on the 72nd hole to shoot 70 and finish second, one short of Homan's 271 total.
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Four rounds in the 60s were good for a T5 finish at The Syncrude Boreal Open.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Finished T2 as an amateur at PGA TOUR Canada's California Qualifying School to earn exempt status.
Amateur Highlights
- Played on England's squad at the 2010 European Boys' Team Championship in Turkey.
- Two-time, first-team All-America at Central Florida in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
- Named American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2013-14 and Conference USA Player of the Year in 2012-13.
- Captured seven tournaments during collegiate career.
- Also honorable mention All-America as a sophomore in 2011-12 and Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2010-11.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019