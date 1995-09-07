JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
- 2014 Mission Hills Haikou
International Victories (3)
2016 Trophée Hassan II [Eur]
2016 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open [Eur, SAf, Asia]
2017 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur]
Additional Victories (1)
2014 Mission Hills Haikou
National Teams
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Won third European Tour title after beating Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl in a playoff at the 2017 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Began the final round with a three-shot lead but was caught on the back nine before reclaiming the solo top spot with a birdie on the 16th. A bogey on No. 17 dropped him into the playoff at 16-under. An aggressive play on the first playoff hole (No. 18) was rewarded when he got up-and-down from over the green for birdie to win. Victory came in his 29th European Tour start and at 21 years, 144 days, became the third-youngest player to win three European Tour events ( Matteo Manassero, Seve Ballesteros).
2016 Season
Earned European Tour Rookie of the Year honors with two victories during the season. Made his first PGA TOUR starts.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented South Korea when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T43 in 60-player field.
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Came back with a one-stroke victory over Siddikur Rahman at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, becoming the European Tour's first player to win in back-to-back weeks since Rory McIlroy won the 2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship. Entered the final round one stroke behind Rahman and then found himself three back as he approached the 16th hole. A double bogey on No. 16 and bogey on No. 17 by Rahman opened the door. He capitalized with a par-par-birdie finish for the one-stroke victory, just seven days clear of his win at the Trophée Hassan II in Morocco. In the process, became the youngest player in European Tour history to win in consecutive weeks and the first Asian to perform the feat.
Trophee Hassan II: Won first European Tour title at the 2016 Trophee Hassan II while competing on a sponsor exemption. Fired rounds of 71-68-74-70--283 (-5) to earn spot in playoff before making birdie on the second extra hole of the sudden-death playoff to defeat Nacho Elvira.
Queen's Cup: Recorded his fourth consecutive top-10 on the Asian Tour, turning in a T3 at the Queen's Cup in Thailand in mid-June. Opened and closed with 2-under 69s in a week that included a career-low 62 in the third round. Had any hopes of victory dashed on his back nine Sunday when he double bogeyed the 11th hole and bogeyed the 15th.
Hero Indian Open: Making just his fourth start of the season, finished T2 (along with Anirban Lahiri) at the Hero Indian Open, two strokes behind champion S.P.P. Chawrasia.
2015 Season
Finished 17th on the final PGA TOUR China Order of Merit, with a pair of runner-up finishes in his only two starts.
Venetian Macau Open: Took the first-round lead at the Asian Tour's Venetian Macau Open in mid-October. Fired an opening 65 at Macau G&CC to share the top spot with Bangladesh's Siddikur Rahman. Was in second through 36 holes before a 71-73 (2-over) weekend dropped him into a T15 with David Lipsky.
Kolon Korea Open: Shot a final-round 70 at Kolon Korea Open in mid-September to T3 with Dongmin Lee, seven shots behind winner Kyounghoon Lee.
Thailand Open: Contended all week at the OneAsia Tour's Thailand Open in mid-June. Shot rounds of 69-70-64-67 but still fell three strokes short of winner, countryman K.T. Kim at Siam CC's Pattaya Plantation Course. The finish was his third runner-up performance of the campaign.
Buick Open: A year after dominating Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course on his way to a 10-shot victory in 2014, he returned to Haikou to play in the Buick Open. Strung together rounds of 71-71-69-70 to finish at 7-under and in solo second, a stroke behind champion Josh Geary. Was the only player in the field with four under-par rounds for the week.
Lanhai Open: Faced heartbreak at the Lanhai Open in late-May, again falling by a stroke to Geary. Held a share of the 18-hole lead and led outright after 36 and 54 holes. Trailed Geary by a stroke with a hole to play and was on the 18th-hole, par-4 green in two at Lanhai International GC. After he missed his 25-foot birdie putt, leaving himself a four-footer for par, Geary left the door open for a playoff when the New Zealander lipped out his nine-foot par putt. With a chance to force overtime, he missed his par putt, giving Geary his second win of the campaign. Earned ¥129,600 for the second consecutive time this season and moved into second on the Order of Merit, a little less than ¥10,000 ahead of Shih Chang Chan. Kept alive his streak of shooting nothing but under-par rounds this season. Has eight consecutive sub-par rounds this season.
2014 Season
Played in the early part of the PGA TOUR China season, winning one tournament and finishing 10th on the order of merit.
Dubai Open: In mid-December, held a one-stroke lead over Arjun Atwal at the Asian Tour's Dubai Open with one hole to play at the Els GC. Made bogey on the 72nd hole to Atwal's birdie, giving Atwal the victory.
Resorts World Manila Masters: Was tied for second at the halfway mark of the Asian Tour's Resorts World Manila Masters after opening 68-65 at Manila Southwoods G&CC in late-November. Dropped considerably Saturday after shooting a 5-over 77 but recovered for a top-10 with a 2-under 70 on the final day. Finished at T9 with 10 others at 8-under.
Venetian Macau Open: Shot four par-or-better rounds in late-October at the Asian Tour's Venetian Macau Open. Began his final round with three consecutive birdies and appeared ready to make a run at victory. Could only muster two additional birdies the rest of the way, settling for a 1-under 70 and a T15 with four others, including PGA TOUR China Series' players Weitze Yeh and Shih Chang Chan.
Hong Kong Open: Got off to a slow start at the Hong Kong Open, shooting a 2-over 72 at Hong Kong GC. Recovered nicely with a 3-under 67 to make the cut then shot back-to-back 69s on the weekend to T34.
Nanshan China Master: Entered the final round of the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters at even-par then fashioned a 5-over 76 during windy, difficult conditions Sunday to T19 with four others.
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Played on the Asian Tour in mid-September, at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship. Finished 60th at Linkou International G&CC in Taiwan.
Earls Beijing Open: Continued his stellar season, posting his third top-15 finish in three starts. At the Earls Beijing Open, sandwiched first- and final-round 68s around a pair of 70s to finish solo sixth in mid-June.
Queen's Cup: Playing on the Asian Tour, at the Queen's Cup, shot rounds of 72-69-68-69 at Santiburi Samui CC to T6 with Tze Huang Choo and Richard T. Lee.
Buick Open: Enjoyed three under-par rounds, including a second-round, 3-under 69, to T13 at the Buick Open, with Ray Beaufils, Drewitt and Chris Campbell.
ICTSI Philippine Open: Was in contention throughout the ICTSI Philippine Open in mid-May on the Asian Tour. Opened with a 72 that put him in good position, with a 4-under 68. Couldn't muster a charge on the weekend (72-74) and finished T8 with Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond at Wack Wack G&CC in Manila.
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: At the PGA TOUR China Series' qualifying tournament in Haikou in mid-March, used a third-round 67 that followed a 77 a day earlier to catapult himself into a fully-exempt slot on the Series' inaugural season. Finished T4 with Brad Drewitt, six shots behind medalist Alex Hawley.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Made history by winning the first PGA TOUR China Series event, the Mission Hills Haikou Open. Was completely dominant all week, taking a share of the lead after 18 holes. Followed an opening 67 with a Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails' course-record 63 to move ahead by eight shots through 36 holes. With a weekend 69-66, finished at 23-under in coasting to a 10-shot victory over China's Xinjun Zhang. He made only six bogeys all week in winning his first professional tournament.
2013 Season
Played in 16 Asian Tour tournaments after finishing 21st at the Asian Tour qualifying school.
Solaire Open: First-top 10 of his career was a fourth-place finish at the Solaire Open in the Philippines. Shot a third-round 70 and a final-round 69 to move up the leaderboard.
Gunsan Country Club Open: His best finish on the Korean Tour was a T52 at the Gunsan Country Club Open. After an opening-round 70, shot three consecutive 73s.
Resorts World Manila Masters: Only other top-25 was a T12, also in the Philippines, at the Resorts World Manila Masters. Stumbled with a 74 in the second round but pieced together an opening 67 and a 68-68 weekend.
2012 Season
Volvik Hildesheim Open J Golf Series: After turning professional, made one Asian Tour start, at the Volvik Hildesheim Open at Volvik Hildesheim CC in South Korea. Concluded the tournament with a 69 to T25.
Amateur Highlights
- Won five titles, with the first coming in 2010, at the Carlubang Amateur Open, the Youngin University President Cup and the Sports Chosun Cup.
- Won twice in 2011, at the DHL National Golf Championship and the Philippines Amateur.