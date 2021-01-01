×
Barrett Kelpin
United States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
University of Iowa 2012, Finance
College
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Birthplace
Performance
Barrett Kelpin

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Special Interests

  • Sports, hanging with friends and family

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Saw action in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made 11 cuts and recorded two top-25s to finish No. 70 on the Order of Merit.

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Harrison Endycott, 4 and 3.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T12 in Mazatlan, thanks to four sub-par rounds. Earned conditional status for the first half of the season.

2016 Season

Played his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making two cuts in 13 starts, a T31 his best finish.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned full PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status with his T5, thanks to three consecutive 69s to end the tournament.

2015 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making one cut and missing a cut. Made cut resulted in a T46.

2014 Season

Saw action in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, making the cut in half his starts–his best finish a T31.