Barrett Kelpin
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
June 18, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Birthplace
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Residence
University of Iowa 2012, Finance
College
2012
Turned Pro
$19,534
Career Earnings
Kalamazoo, MI, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Saw action in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made 11 cuts and recorded two top-25s to finish No. 70 on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Played his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making two cuts in 13 starts, a T31 his best finish.
2015 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making one cut and missing a cut. Made cut resulted in a T46.
2014 Season
Saw action in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, making the cut in half his starts–his best finish a T31.