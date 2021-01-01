Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2016 Guatemala Stella Artois Open
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Lists Sydney, Australia and Seoul, Korea as his two favorite vacation spots.
- Flying a plane and skydiving are the top two items on his bucket list.
- If not a professional golfer, says he would be a chef.
- A big fan of Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers.
- Loves music and listens to everything from rap to jazz.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Zhuzhou Classic: Opened 68-70 that led to a T9 in Zhuzhou with Aaron Wilkin, Samuel Del Val, Callum Tarren and Luke Kwon.
Guangzhou Open: Carded rounds of 68-66 to T10, at 4-under, at the weather-shortened event in Guangzhou.
Suzhou Open: Was steady all week in Suzhou, carding rounds of 70-67-70-68 to finish T8, earning his second top-10 of the season.
Beijing Championship: Picked up his first PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 of the season and fourth career top-10. Finished solo seventh after steady rounds of 68-69-70-68.
2017 Season
Made three Korn Ferry Tours, with two made cuts. Additionally, played on the weekend once in three Mackenzie Tour appearances.
2016 Season
Making a couple of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to warm up for the PGA TOUR Series-China season, he put together his best two weeks in three years as a professional in April. Ended up playing 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, recording a win, a runner-up finish and a 13th-place position on the final Order of Merit. Eventually only played in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, with one made cut.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: He went on to win the Guatemala Stella Artois Open, an event he led for the last three rounds. He secured the win at 15-under 273, a new 72-hole record for a weather delayed tournament that demanded him 31 holes of play on the final day at the volcano surrounded Fuego Maya GC at La Reunión Golf Resort. The two-shot win was his first as a professional.
85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Made his Tour debut with a six-way tie for second at the Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.
2015 Season
Finished 25th on the final PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit, appearing in all 12 tournaments and recording three top-10s in his 10 made cuts.
Chongqing Open: Second top-10 of the season came when he finished T10 with six others in mid-October. Was 4-under on the weekend at Nanshan KingRun GC.
Cadillac Championship: After missing cuts in his two previous starts–at the Lanhai Open and the Ping An Bank Open–got back on track at the Cadillac Championship, earning his second top-10 of the campaign. Bookend 70s to open and close the tournament at Topwin G&CC combined with a pair of 69s left him in sixth place, six shots behind winner Bryden Macpherson.
Buick Open: In his Series debut, opened with a 68 to take a share of the first-round lead with three others. Was a stroke off the lead at the halfway mark after shooting an even-par 72 Friday at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course. Continued with a share of the lead through 54 holes after a 4-under 68 Saturday but couldn't sustain his momentum on the final day, shooting a 4-over 76 to fall into a T4 with three others.
China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Shot rounds of 70-73-74-74 to finish sixth at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament to easily earn a PGA TOUR China Series' full exemption.
2014 Season
Had a pair of 56th-place outings–on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the OneAsia Tour.
Australian PGA Championship: Late in the season, added a 56th-place effort at the Australian PGA Championship.
Thailand Open: Had an impressive opening at the Thailand Open, firing a first-round 65 to sit in a tie for second through 18 holes. Shot a second-round 68 and was tied for fifth at the halfway point. Fell back with a third-round 72 but then earned a top-20 finish with a final-round 66 that left him T20.
Nanshan China Masters: First of a pair of 56th-place outings came at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters.
2013 Season
Made two Japan Golf Tour starts, with one made cut.
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Indonesia PGA Championship.