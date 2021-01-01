×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
John Young Kim
John Young Kim

John Young Kim

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Tulsa
College
Los Angeles, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Tulsa
College
Los Angeles, California
Birthplace
195
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2017)
$5,066
Official Money (2017)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2017)
70.00
Scoring Average (2017)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

John Young Kim
John Young Kim
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

John Young Kim

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

200 lbs

90 kg

Weight

January 28, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Los Angeles, California

Birthplace

Walnut, California

Residence

Single

Family

University of Tulsa

College

2013

Turned Pro

$542,029

Career Earnings

Cypress, CA, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2016 Guatemala Stella Artois Open

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2016 Guatemala Stella Artois Open

Personal

  • Lists Sydney, Australia and Seoul, Korea as his two favorite vacation spots.
  • Flying a plane and skydiving are the top two items on his bucket list.
  • If not a professional golfer, says he would be a chef.
  • A big fan of Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Loves music and listens to everything from rap to jazz.

Special Interests

  • Music, movies, cooking

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Zhuzhou Classic: Opened 68-70 that led to a T9 in Zhuzhou with Aaron Wilkin, Samuel Del Val, Callum Tarren and Luke Kwon.
  • Guangzhou Open: Carded rounds of 68-66 to T10, at 4-under, at the weather-shortened event in Guangzhou.
  • Suzhou Open: Was steady all week in Suzhou, carding rounds of 70-67-70-68 to finish T8, earning his second top-10 of the season.
  • Beijing Championship: Picked up his first PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 of the season and fourth career top-10. Finished solo seventh after steady rounds of 68-69-70-68.

2017 Season

Made three Korn Ferry Tours, with two made cuts. Additionally, played on the weekend once in three Mackenzie Tour appearances.

2016 Season

Making a couple of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to warm up for the PGA TOUR Series-China season, he put together his best two weeks in three years as a professional in April. Ended up playing 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, recording a win, a runner-up finish and a 13th-place position on the final Order of Merit. Eventually only played in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, with one made cut.

  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: He went on to win the Guatemala Stella Artois Open, an event he led for the last three rounds. He secured the win at 15-under 273, a new 72-hole record for a weather delayed tournament that demanded him 31 holes of play on the final day at the volcano surrounded Fuego Maya GC at La Reunión Golf Resort. The two-shot win was his first as a professional.
  • 85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Made his Tour debut with a six-way tie for second at the Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.

2015 Season

Finished 25th on the final PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit, appearing in all 12 tournaments and recording three top-10s in his 10 made cuts.

  • Chongqing Open: Second top-10 of the season came when he finished T10 with six others in mid-October. Was 4-under on the weekend at Nanshan KingRun GC.
  • Cadillac Championship: After missing cuts in his two previous starts–at the Lanhai Open and the Ping An Bank Open–got back on track at the Cadillac Championship, earning his second top-10 of the campaign. Bookend 70s to open and close the tournament at Topwin G&CC combined with a pair of 69s left him in sixth place, six shots behind winner Bryden Macpherson.
  • Buick Open: In his Series debut, opened with a 68 to take a share of the first-round lead with three others. Was a stroke off the lead at the halfway mark after shooting an even-par 72 Friday at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course. Continued with a share of the lead through 54 holes after a 4-under 68 Saturday but couldn't sustain his momentum on the final day, shooting a 4-over 76 to fall into a T4 with three others.
  • China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Shot rounds of 70-73-74-74 to finish sixth at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament to easily earn a PGA TOUR China Series' full exemption.

2014 Season

Had a pair of 56th-place outings–on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the OneAsia Tour.

  • Australian PGA Championship: Late in the season, added a 56th-place effort at the Australian PGA Championship.
  • Thailand Open: Had an impressive opening at the Thailand Open, firing a first-round 65 to sit in a tie for second through 18 holes. Shot a second-round 68 and was tied for fifth at the halfway point. Fell back with a third-round 72 but then earned a top-20 finish with a final-round 66 that left him T20.
  • Nanshan China Masters: First of a pair of 56th-place outings came at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters.

2013 Season

Made two Japan Golf Tour starts, with one made cut.

  • Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the Indonesia PGA Championship.