Matthew Dubrowski
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 07, 1989
Birthday
31
AGE
Bergenfield, New Jersey
Birthplace
Bergenfield, New Jersey
Residence
Single
Family
University of Connecticut (Communications, 2011)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$1,544
Career Earnings
Bergenfield, NJ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status by finishing T25 at the Sebring, Florida Q-School in January. Made the cut in two of eight starts, with a T43 finish as his best at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico in October.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in both of his starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2013 Season
Missed the cut at the DR Open in his only start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.