×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Thomas Baik
Thomas Baik

Thomas Baik

ArgentinaArgentina
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 7  in
169 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birthplace
5  ft, 7  in
169 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birthplace
105
Points Rank (2019)
$5,333
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
73.32
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Thomas Baik
Thomas Baik
ArgentinaArgentina
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Thomas Baik

Full Name

5  ft, 7  in

169 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

January 26, 1994

Birthday

27

AGE

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Birthplace

Cordoba, Argentina

Residence

Single

Family

2013

Turned Pro

$66,315

Career Earnings

Cordoba, Argentina

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2018 Molino Cañuelas Championship

International Victories (1)

  • 2016 82nd Abierto del Litoral [Arg]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

  • 2018 Defeated Matt Gilchrest, Molino Cañuelas Championship

Personal

  • Graduated from high school at Colegio General Paz in Cordoba, Argentina, in 2012 and turned professional two years later.
  • Father, Alex, is also his caddie.

Special Interests

  • Music

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Claimed his first top-10 since his playoff win in April 2018 in Argentina. Used middle rounds of 67-66 and four under-par rounds overall to T10 with four others.

2018 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments and only made five cuts, with one top-10. That top-10 was his highlight as he won the Canuelas Championship in a playoff in April. Never finished better than tied for 33rd the rest of the season on his way to a No. 25 position on the Order of Merit.

  • Molino Cañuelas Championship: Took advantage of a sponsor exemption to win in his first start of the season. At 13-under 203, finished the rain-shortened event tied for the lead with Matt Gilchrest and survived a three-hole playoff that was completed Monday morning. After both parred No. 18 in the first two playoff holes, he seized control when Gilchrest hit his drive to the left into a hazard on No. 10. With Gilchrest taking a penalty stroke en route to a double bogey, he made a routine par to secure his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory in his 32nd career.

2017 Season

Claimed medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Argentina to secure exempt status for the 2017 season. Made four cuts in 16 starts, with a T20 as his only top-25 at the season opening Avianca Colombia Open in February.

  • 70 Avianca Colombia Open: Finished T20 for his only top-25 at the season-opening tournament in February.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Claimed medalist honors in Argentina to secure exempt status for the 2017 season.

2016 Season

Joined the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, where he made the cut in seven of 11 starts to finish the season ranked 65th on the Order of Merit. Best of three top-25s was T15 at the National Capital Open in August. Had two top-25s and three cuts made in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with a T13 finish as his best at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta de Punta Open Copa NEC.

2015 Season

Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with T24 finish at the Q-School in Argentina. Only two cuts made in eight starts were T29 finishes at the Ecuador Open and the Aberto do Brasil.

2014 Season

  • Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Missed the cut in Uruguay while making his only start of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2013 Season

Missed the cut at the Personal Classic and the VISA Open de Argentina on his first two career starts as a non-member on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Amateur Highlights

  • Claimed the Emilio Pereyra Iraola Cup as low amateur at the tournament. Won a sudden-death playoff that lasted seven holes to secure the honor.