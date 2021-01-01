|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Thomas Baik
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
169 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 26, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birthplace
Cordoba, Argentina
Residence
Single
Family
2013
Turned Pro
$66,315
Career Earnings
Cordoba, Argentina
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments and only made five cuts, with one top-10. That top-10 was his highlight as he won the Canuelas Championship in a playoff in April. Never finished better than tied for 33rd the rest of the season on his way to a No. 25 position on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Claimed medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Argentina to secure exempt status for the 2017 season. Made four cuts in 16 starts, with a T20 as his only top-25 at the season opening Avianca Colombia Open in February.
2016 Season
Joined the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, where he made the cut in seven of 11 starts to finish the season ranked 65th on the Order of Merit. Best of three top-25s was T15 at the National Capital Open in August. Had two top-25s and three cuts made in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with a T13 finish as his best at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta de Punta Open Copa NEC.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with T24 finish at the Q-School in Argentina. Only two cuts made in eight starts were T29 finishes at the Ecuador Open and the Aberto do Brasil.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Missed the cut at the Personal Classic and the VISA Open de Argentina on his first two career starts as a non-member on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Amateur Highlights