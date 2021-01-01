JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
International Victories (1)
2014 Nanshan New South Wales PGA Championshi [Aus]
Personal
- A good amateur tennis player.
- Prior to putting his focus on golf, played competitive amateur tennis, in Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation events.
- Earliest/favorite golf memory is sitting on the back of his dad's pull cart and learning to play golf from him.
- Golf superstitions include never using a No. 3 golf ball in a tournament.
- Once met Alice Cooper at a golf course in Charlotte.
- Would trade places with Jay Cutler for a day "just to be massive".
- Would like to be featured in Flex Magazine because "I wish I was in that good of shape."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Did not make a PGA TOUR China start. Played primarily on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
Emirates Australian Open: Had a strong tournament in late-November at the Emirates Australian Open. Took the first-round lead at the event at The Australian GC, shooting a 5-under 66 to lead eventual winner Matt Jones by a shot. Played his final 54 holes in 2-over to finish at 3-under overall and tied with Nick Cullen in a T5, five shots behind Jones' winning score.
2014 Season
Beijing Open: Came close to earning his first top-10 of the season. Came up just short and settled for a T12 at the Earls Beijing Open in mid-June. Opened 68-69, and his 70-71 showing on the weekend gave him four under-par rounds and his first top-25 outing in five starts.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: At the season-opening Mission Hills Haikou Open, opened with a 73-70 to sit at 1-under through 36 holes. Struggled on the weekend (79-76) to drop to a T65.
China Series' second Qualifying Tournament: Was one of three players to earn the final cards at the PGA TOUR China Series' second Qualifying Tournament at Mission Hills GC. Shot rounds of 73-75-76-74 to tie with Do Hoon Kim and Adam Stephens.
2013 Season
Australian PGA Championship: Finished the season with a 64th-place showing at the Australian PGA Championship and a T57 at the New South Wales Open.
Western Australia Open Championship: Finished T14 at the Western Australia Open Championship, thanks to a second-round 69 and a third-round 67.
Western Australia Golfields PGA Championship: Best stretch of his season came on back-to-back weeks on PGA Tour of Australasia. At the Western Australia Golfields PGA Championship, used a first-round 68 and a pair of 72s in the second and final rounds to T13.
SP Export PNG Golf Open: Took the 54-hole lead at SP Export PNG Golf Open after opening 69-67-70. Held a one-shot lead over Pieter Zwart. Final-round 66 by Zwart to his 69 left him in second place, two shots behind Zwart in Papua New Guinea.
2012 Season
Played in two events after turning pro. Played in the New South Wales PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after receiving a sponsor's exemption. Also missed the cut at the New South Wales Open two weeks later.