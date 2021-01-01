JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
International Victories (1)
-
2017 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship
Personal
- Attended Ashburton High School in Ashburton, New Zealand.
- Wife, Sarah, is a New Zealand Representative Sprinter..Worked as a dairy farmer and timber yard worker after college.
- If he was not playing golf for a living, he would like to be a farmer.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is shooting a stag.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship: Despite letting an eight-shot lead slip, the New Zealander did enough to beat Matthew Millar in a three-hole playoff to claim the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship presented by Wippells Autos. Looked to be in control early with a birdie on the first hole of the final round until four consecutive bogeys on holes five, six, seven and eight, left the door ajar for the chasing field. Eagle on 10 returned him to the top of the leaderboard but a final-hole bogey saw him finish 19-under par and tied with a fast finishing Millar. Emerged victorious after he made par and Millar bogeyed at the third extra hole.
2016 Season
Played in the fewest events of any player (seven) to finish inside the top 25 on the Order of Merit. Ended 23rd, with four top-10s and ¥192,856 in winnings.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Had another solid tournament, at the Clearwater Bay Open in Hong Kong. Made a charge on the front nine Sunday, shooting a 4-under 31 to climb near the lead. Only made one more birdie the rest of the way to go with four back-nine bogeys to settle for a T7 with Tian Yuan.
-
Lanhai Open: Was in good position to become the second Kiwi in succession to win the Lanhai Open. Was part of a six-way tie for the first-round lead after opening with a 68 at Lanhai International in June. Followed that with another 68 and led Zecheng Dou and Rohan Blizard by a stroke going into the weekend. Shot an even-par 72 Saturday and was two strokes off Blizard's leading pace. Never had a chance to make a run at the title as heavy rain hit Shanghai, forcing officials to cancel the final round and award the victory to Blizard.
-
Cadillac Championship: After having to withdraw from the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open due to illness, returned to action at the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu. Started slowly at Chengdu Poly GC, with an opening 74, but rallied over his final 54 holes to finish at 18-under and a T6 with Yanwei Liu and Callum Tarren. Shot rounds of 65-67-64, the 8-under score bettering the three 65s he shot in 2015 and the 65 he shot two days earlier.
-
Henan Open: Made his first PGA TOUR China start a good one with a solid fourth-place finish at the Henan Open. At the challenging St. Andrews GC, finished even-par for 72 holes. Middle rounds of 70-69 put him in contention. The top-five finish was his sixth top-10 in only nine career starts on this Tour.
2015 Season
Finished 14th on the final Order of Merit but missed a chance to move up by skipping the final three events of the season after playing eight of the first nine.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Was third again, this time at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open. Started slowly and was 1-over through 36 holes. Picked up the pace Saturday, moving from a tie for 18th when the day began into a tie for seventh after a 5-under 67. Improved by a stroke a day later, shooting a 6-under 66–including four consecutive birdies on Nos. 3-6–to finish five shots behind winner Xinjun Zhang. Improved to seventh on the Order of Merit with three tournaments remaining on the schedule.
-
Cadillac Championship: Fired a third-round, 6-under 66 at the Cadillac Championship in mid-September and then followed it with a 69 Sunday to earn his third top-10 of the campaign, a T10 with Xinjun Zhang, Sejun Yoon and Jin Zhang.
-
Lanhai Open: Finished T9 at the Lanhai Open in late-May for his second consecutive top-10 of his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' season.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Finished T5 with Alex Hawley, amateur Zihan She and T.K. Kim.
-
China QT #1-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Picked up conditional status on the Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series by finishing T22 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in January in Shenzhen.
2014 Season
-
Mazda NSW Open: Best PGA Tour of Australasia finish was a T58 at the New South Wales Open.
2013 Season
Finished inside the top 10 on the New Zealand PGA Order of Merit.
-
Isuzu Queensland Open: Top outing of the campaign was a T54 at the Queensland Open in August.
2012 Season
-
BMW New Zealand Open: In his lone PGA Tour of Australasia start, finished T16 at the BMW New Zealand Open, thanks to closing rounds of 71-70.
Amateur Highlights
- Former New Zealand Golf Representative.
- Claimed his maiden national title in 2012 when when he won the North Island Stroke Play Championship.