2016 Season
First Global Qualifying Tournament: Finished T5 at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming, shooting scores of 73-71-70-73, to earn fully exempt status for the season. Tied with John Paul Brown, Daniel Nisbet, Mathew Perry, Tae He Lee, Hyowon Park and Casey O'Toole, four strokes behind winner Sungpil Park.
2015 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR China tournaments. His T23 at the Lanhai Open was his top showing.
2014 Season
K.J. Choi Invitational: On the Korean Tour in mid-October, finished at 8-under at the K.J. Choi Invitational to T17 at Lake Hills Suncheon CC.
Vainer-Pineridge Open: Had another top-20 at the Vainer-Pineridge Open in mid-August, finishing T17.
Korean PGA Championship: Added a T55 in July at the Korean PGA Championship.
Nine Dragons Open: Shot a third-round, 4-under 68 at the Nine Dragons Open and took a two shot lead into the last day at Nine Dragons GC in November. After making six birdies in his third round, he waited until the 14th hole to make his first birdie. Began the day with a double bogey-par-bogey start during his first three holes and never recovered. Still posted his career-best PGA TOUR China finish, a fourth-place effort and a career-high¥81,600 payday.
Gunsan Country Club Open: Enjoyed another top-25 outing–ending T22 at the Gunsan Country Club Open.
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Was T48 at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open.
Bosung Country Club Classic: Had a nice week at the Bosung Country Club Classic in June. Finished at 6-under and T16, six shots out of the Woo Hyun Kim and Joon Woo Choi playoff.
Cadillac Championship: Back in action on the PGA TOUR China Series, finished T38 at the Cadillac Championship after opening 70-70 at Qinghe Bay GC.
Munsingwear Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the Munsingwear Match Play Championship, also on the Korean Tour.
Buick Open: Made his PGA TOUR China Series debut at the Buick Open in Guangzhou, shooting second- and final-round 68s to T17 at Dragon Lake GC.
SK Telecom Open: At the SK Telecom Open in mid-May, was T63, tying with Scott Laycock, Jae Kyung Park and Wisut Artjanawat.
First Qualifying Tournament: Played three solid rounds at the PGA TOUR China Series' first Qualifying Tournament, in Shenzhen, to earn his playing privileges. Overcame a second-round 78 with a 68-72-70 in his other three rounds to T6 with fellow South Korean Geon Ha Kim (no relation).
Promi Open: In his first Korean Tour start of the season, was T39 at the Promi Open.
2013 Season
Finished 53rd on the Korean Tour Order of Merit, playing in 13 events. Made one Asian Tour start, finishing T69 at the CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi.
Munsingwear Match Play Championship: Was T17 at the Munsingwear Match Play Championship.
Happiness Kwangju Bank Open: On the Korean Tour, best medal-play performance was a T19 at the Happiness Kwangju Bank Open, with a first-round 67 and a third-round 65 instrumental in the top-20 finish.
2012 Season
Was 41st on the Korean Tour Order of Merit.
Shinhan Donghae Open: Added a T12 at the Shinhan Donghae Open in October.
Happiness KJB Korean PGA Championship: Made a run at victory at the Happiness KJB Korean PGA Championship, finishing T2 to Sang Hee Lee, alongside Seong Yong Kim and Jun Won Park.
2011 Season
Did not make any Korean Tour starts during the year.
2010 Season
On the Korean Developmental Tour, missed the cut in his only two starts.
2009 Season
KEB Invitational: Had a nice showing at the KEB Invitational on the Korean Tour in late-September. Finished at 4-over to T17. It was his only top-25 of the season.
2008 Season
SBS Open Meritz: Finished T19 at the SBS Open Meritz. Those two tournaments allowed him to finish 80th on the order of merit.
Shinhan Donghae Open: Best outings came on back-to-back weeks in October. At the 24th Shinhan Donghae Open, fired a final-round 66 to T15.
2007 Season
Did not make any Korean Tour starts during the year.
2006 Season
SBS Open: Missed the cut in his only Korean Tour start, at the SBS Open.
2003 Season
Korean PGA Championship: At the Korean PGA Championship finished T39 for his top outing.