Tim Kunick
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
May 16, 1983
Birthday
38
AGE
Bismarck, North Dakota
Birthplace
Bismarck, North Dakota
Residence
Single
Family
University of Louisiana-Monroe (2006)
College
2007
Turned Pro
$13,782
Career Earnings
Bismark, ND, United States
City Plays From
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Debuted on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Cox Classic but missed the cut. Victories came at The Dakotas Tour at Pine Hill GC, The Dakotas Tour at Oxbow CC and Emerald Hills, Arnolds Park, Iowa.
2011 Season
Won twice on The Dakotas Tour, The Dakotas Tour at Marshall GC and The Dakotas Tour at Westward Ho CC.
2010 Season
Picked up one win on The Dakotas Tour, at Brooks National GC.