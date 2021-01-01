×
United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Louisiana-Monroe (2006)
College
Bismarck, North Dakota
Birthplace
167
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2013)
$13,782
Official Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
72.08
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Personal

  • Favorite pro teams are the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Heat.
  • Would like to trade places with Justin Timberlake for a day.
  • Never travels without his toothbrush.
  • Favorite golf memory was playing with his brother at age 8.
  • Lists Spyglass Hill as his favorite golf course.
  • Enjoys reading.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Debuted on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Cox Classic but missed the cut. Victories came at The Dakotas Tour at Pine Hill GC, The Dakotas Tour at Oxbow CC and Emerald Hills, Arnolds Park, Iowa.

2011 Season

Won twice on The Dakotas Tour, The Dakotas Tour at Marshall GC and The Dakotas Tour at Westward Ho CC.

2010 Season

Picked up one win on The Dakotas Tour, at Brooks National GC.