Seungyun Lee

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

145 lbs

--

Weight

September 05, 1985

Birthday

35

AGE

Daejeon, South Korea

Birthplace

Daejeon, South Korea

Residence

Single

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$317,857

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Snuck into the top 25 on the Order of Merit, finishing 25th, with ¥177,844 in earnings. Had three top-10 finishes on the season, making the cut in all nine starts.

  • Ping An Bank Open: At the Ping An Bank Open in mid-September, earned his third top-10 of the season, a sixth-place showing in Beijing. Sandwiched second- and third-round scores of 65-67 inside a pair of opening and closing 70s at Topwin G&CC to finish six shots behind winner Charlie Saxon.
  • Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Picked up his second top-10 of the campaign with a strong weekend at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Moved up the leaderboard on the final day with a 4-under 68 that gave him a T5 with David McKenzie, Alex Kang and Sejun Yoon.
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: In his first start of the season, made it a solid one with a T6 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May. Following an opening 74, was par or better the rest of the way (72-71-70) to tie with Charlie Saxon and Dong Su. The finish was only his second top-10 since he joined the Series in 2015 (T4 at the 2015 Ping An Bank Open).

2015 Season

Finished 37th on the final Order of Merit. Appeared in eight events, making seven cuts. Enjoyed one top-10 finish.

  • Ping An Bank Open: Playing in only his third PGA TOUR China Series' event, opened with a 1-over 73 at the Ping An Bank Open. Then rallied over the final 54 holes with three consecutive 3-under 69s to T4 in Beijing for the career-best performance.
  • Korean Challenge: Made six Korean Challenge Tour starts, with his best performance a T2 at the circuit's 10th tournament. Shot rounds of 69-63 in the 36-hole tournament to T2 at 12-under with two others, two shots behind winner Daeeok Jeong.

2014 Season

Made five Korean Challenge Tour starts, with his best performance a T29 at the Tour's 11th tournament of the campaign.

2013 Season

Appeared in five Korean Challenge Tour events, recording a T14–his best finish–in his final start of the season, the 36-hole Korean PGA Challenge Tour Championship at Kingsdale GC.