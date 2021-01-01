|
Seungyun Lee
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
145 lbs
--
Weight
September 05, 1985
Birthday
35
AGE
Daejeon, South Korea
Birthplace
Daejeon, South Korea
Residence
Single
Family
2006
Turned Pro
$317,857
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Snuck into the top 25 on the Order of Merit, finishing 25th, with ¥177,844 in earnings. Had three top-10 finishes on the season, making the cut in all nine starts.
2015 Season
Finished 37th on the final Order of Merit. Appeared in eight events, making seven cuts. Enjoyed one top-10 finish.
2014 Season
Made five Korean Challenge Tour starts, with his best performance a T29 at the Tour's 11th tournament of the campaign.
2013 Season
Appeared in five Korean Challenge Tour events, recording a T14–his best finish–in his final start of the season, the 36-hole Korean PGA Challenge Tour Championship at Kingsdale GC.