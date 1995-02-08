×
Franco Romero
Franco Romero

Franco Romero

Argentina
5 ft, 6 in
168 cm
Height
148 lbs
67 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Rosario, Argentina
Birthplace
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
148 lbs
67 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Rosario, Argentina
Birthplace
Points Rank
Total Points
76.50
Scoring Average

Performance
Franco Romero

5  ft, 6  in

168 cm

148 lbs

67 kg

February 08, 1995

Birthday

26

Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina

Single

2012

$34,274

Argentina

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

International Victories (1)

  • 2017 Carlos Franco Invitational

Personal

  • Affiliated with Club Bartolomé Mitre de Pérez in Argentina.
  • The Old Course at St. Andrews and Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic are his favorite golf courses he has played.
  • Is a die-hard fan of his hometown’s soccer team, Rosario Central.
  • Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ángel Cabrera would round out his dreame foursome.

Special Interests

  • Soccer, friends

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Missed the cut in his two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. Won the Dev Series Final in a playoff to secure exempt status for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

  • Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Defeated Juan Pablo Luna on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the season-ending event and secure exempt status on the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Leading by five after an opening 62, extended his lead to eight shots after a second-round 66. Despite a 73 the next day, took a six-shot advantage into the last day. Struggled to a final-round 71, finishing regulation tied with Luna, who went 65-65 on the weekend to get to 16-under 272 at La Planicie CC in Lima, Peru.

2018 Season

Missed the cut in his only start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2017 Season

Made the cut in two of his three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

  • Carlos Franco Invitational [Dev]: Came back from an opening, 6-over 77 to shoot 65-64 and win the 54-hole event played at the Carlos Franco GC in Paraguay. At 7-under 206, finished two shots clear of fellow argentine Sebastián Bergagna for his first professional win.

2016 Season

Made six cuts in 15 starts to finish the season ranked 105th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Shot 6-under at Club Las Praderas de Lujan in Buenos Aires in late-January to T13 with four others to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

2015 Season

Had three top-25s while making the cut in nine of 17 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 75th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Dominated the event with rounds of 64-68-66-68 for a wire-to-wire win at Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires. His 14-under 266 total secured a six-stroke win and exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2014 Season

Lone top-25 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was T23 at the Lexus Peru Open. Made the cut in eight of 17 starts to finish the season ranked 95th on the Order of Merit. Remained the youngest Tour member for the third consecutive season.

2013 Season

Had one top-25 and five cuts made in 14 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 95th on the Order of Merit. Remained the youngest Tour member for the second consecutive season.

  • Dev Series Final Samsung Tournament: Finished T9 at La Planicie CC in Lima, Peru, to secure exempt status for the first half of the 2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
  • 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Carded a final-round 67 in tough conditions to finish T11 at the Cordoba GC for his only top-25 of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: The day he turned 18, shot 5-under 67 in the final round to finish T2 at this event in Lima, Peru, good for exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2012 Season

Starting his career as a professional, missed the cut in all six of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Competing as an amateur, finished T20 at Hurlingham Club in Buenos Aires. In a playoff for the final exempt spot, lost to then fellow amateur Jorge Fernández Valdés. Earned conditional status for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the boys 14-15 division at the 2010 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic in Miami.
  • Finished first on the 2010-11 Argentine Amateur Ranking.
  • Won the 2011 South American Amateur Championship in Bucaramanga, Colombia.