JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Missed the cut in his two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. Won the Dev Series Final in a playoff to secure exempt status for the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2018 Season
Missed the cut in his only start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2017 Season
Made the cut in two of his three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 15 starts to finish the season ranked 105th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Had three top-25s while making the cut in nine of 17 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 75th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Lone top-25 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was T23 at the Lexus Peru Open. Made the cut in eight of 17 starts to finish the season ranked 95th on the Order of Merit. Remained the youngest Tour member for the third consecutive season.
2013 Season
Had one top-25 and five cuts made in 14 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 95th on the Order of Merit. Remained the youngest Tour member for the second consecutive season.
2012 Season
Starting his career as a professional, missed the cut in all six of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
Amateur Highlights