JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, with a pair of top-20s in his three made cuts. Ended the season 102nd on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, with one made cut.
2017 Season
Played in only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, missing the cut.
2016 Season
Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start. Also missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Brasil Champions.
2015 Season
In his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, had a solid start at the Aberto do Brasil. Was alone in fourth with 18 holes to play but stumbled to a 1-over 71 on the final day to finish 13th. Again played in the Korn Ferry Tour's Brasil Champions, missing the cut.
2014 Season
Was fully-exempt on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Made 12 starts, with four made cuts to his credit. Best performance was a T17. Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Brasil Champions (missed the cut).
2013 Season
Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start of the campaign
2012 Season
In three starts after qualifying for the circuit's inaugural season, missed two cuts and withdrew from a third tournament.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE