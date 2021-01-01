×
Felipe Navarro
Felipe Navarro

Felipe Navarro

Brazil
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Birthplace
102
Points Rank (2019)
$5,521
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.63
Scoring Average (2019)

Felipe Navarro
Felipe Navarro
BrazilBrazil
Metric
on
off
No additional profile information available

Felipe Navarro

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

July 16, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Birthplace

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Residence

Wife, Jessica

Family

2012

Turned Pro

$14,873

Career Earnings

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

Played in nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, with a pair of top-20s in his three made cuts. Ended the season 102nd on the Order of Merit.

  • 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Aced the 203-yard 15th hole in the first round at Fazenda Boa Vista, joining countryman Helio Cacimiro, who did the same thing. Used a 6-iron for the hole-in-one. It was the first time two players had aced the same hole in the same round in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Finished sixth at the Olympic GC earn fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, with one made cut.

2017 Season

Played in only one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, missing the cut.

2016 Season

Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start. Also missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Brasil Champions.

2015 Season

In his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, had a solid start at the Aberto do Brasil. Was alone in fourth with 18 holes to play but stumbled to a 1-over 71 on the final day to finish 13th. Again played in the Korn Ferry Tour's Brasil Champions, missing the cut.

2014 Season

Was fully-exempt on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Made 12 starts, with four made cuts to his credit. Best performance was a T17. Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Brasil Champions (missed the cut).

  • Bridgestone America's Golf Cup: At PGA TOUR Latinoamerica's unofficial event, joined forces with fellow Brazilian Rafael Becker to shoot best-ball scores of 63-63-65-64 to finish ninth.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start of the campaign

2012 Season

In three starts after qualifying for the circuit's inaugural season, missed two cuts and withdrew from a third tournament.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020