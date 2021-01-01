|
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
2016 Season
Had three top-25s in five starts, including a share of runner-up honors at the Colombian Classic, to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 46 on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
2014 Season
Played the two events PGA TOUR Latinoamérica had in Colombia, both missed cuts.
2013 Season
Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 9 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Turned pro in june. Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
Amateur Highlights