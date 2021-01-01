×
Daniel Zuluaga
Daniel Zuluaga

Daniel Zuluaga

ColombiaColombia
5  ft, 6  in
168 cm
Height
149 lbs
68 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Pereira, Colombia
Birthplace
Performance
Daniel Zuluaga
Daniel Zuluaga
ColombiaColombia
Daniel Zuluaga

Full Name

5  ft, 6  in

168 cm

Height

149 lbs

68 kg

Weight

December 22, 1992

Birthday

28

AGE

Pereira, Colombia

Birthplace

Pereira, Colombia

Residence

Soltero

Family

2012

Turned Pro

$33,213

Career Earnings

Colombia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

Personal

  • Has a sister, Sofía.
  • Entered the University of South Eastern Louisiana in 2010, but decided to turn pro after studying and playing golf there for two years.
  • The golf courses he has enjoyed playing the most are Chambers Bay and Chukyo Golf Club.
  • His favorite professional team is Barcelona FC from the Spanish Football League (soccer). His favorite athletes to watch are Tiger Woods and Usain Bolt. Favorite vacation spot is Cartagena.

Special Interests

  • Playing tennis and squash

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • Asian Tour Q-School: Earned Asian Tour status at the Q-School final stage played in Bangkok, Thailand in January.

2016 Season

Had three top-25s in five starts, including a share of runner-up honors at the Colombian Classic, to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 46 on the Order of Merit.

2015 Season

  • Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Best of three cuts made in 10 starts was T45 at Volvo Colombia Open in September.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Made his return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T24 finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Played the two events PGA TOUR Latinoamérica had in Colombia, both missed cuts.

2013 Season

Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 9 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the year ranked 85th on the Order of Merit.

  • 66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: His best finish was T17 at the 66th Arturo Calle Colombian Open at his home club, the Club Campestre de Pereira, where he shot a career-low 7-under par 64 in the third round.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status in February by finishing T35 at the Qualifying Tournament at the CC La Planicie in Lima, Peru.

2012 Season

Turned pro in june. Missed the cut in both of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Missed the cut at the Colombian Coffee Classic.
  • 65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: Missed the cut at the 65th Arturo Calle Colombia Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Joined the University of South Eastern Louisiana's golf team for two seasons (2010-12).
  • Competed at the 2010 U.S. Amateur at Chambers Bay.
  • Won Colombia's U-15 National Championship in 2008.
  • Won the Colombian Junior Championship (ages 15-17) three years in a row 2008-10.