JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
(0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Taihei Sato, Chongqing Championship
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
Hainan Open: Playing on the European Challenge Tour, stayed in the hunt all week at Sanya Luhuitou GC, only an even-par, third-round 72 keeping him from putting more pressure on eventual winner Francesco LaPorta. Finished T5 with Adrian Meronk, four shots behind.
-
Chongqing Championship: Lost in a playoff in the season-opener in Chongqing. Chased down Japan’s Taihei Sato on the back nine of regulation Sunday at Poly GC, making a birdie at No. 12 and chipping in for eagle at No. 15. After Sato couldn’t get up and down for par after missing the green, had a chance to break a tie at No. 17 but inexplicably missed a two-foot par putt. Had a 23-foot putt for birdie on the third extra hole but missed and Sato ended the playoff with an 11-foot winning putt.
2018 Season
Only played in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, his career-low number of appearances. Finished 72nd on the Order of Merit. Played primarily on the Asian Tour. Saw action in 11 tournaments. Made nine cuts and posted a single top-10. Also added four China Tour starts and four Asian Development Tour appearances.
-
UMA CNS Open Golf Championship: Fired a final-round 67 to move into the top five, finishing T5 with Matloob Ahmed and Suradit Yongcharoenchai in October.
2017 Season
-
PGM Labuan Championship: Again was in position to make a run at a title in late-September, entering the final round three shots off the lead. Fired a final-round 73 but still moved into a T5, four strokes behind winner Mathiam Keyser.
-
PGM Darulaman Championship: A pair of 69s in the middle rounds combined with a 68 start and a 70 finish left him solo fourth in July.
-
PGM Northport Championship: Had a nice finish in mid-March and finished T3 but a distant eight shots behind runaway winner Ben Leong in the 54-hole tournament.
-
PGM Panasonic Malaysia Championship: Had a disappointing finish in Malaysia. Entered the final round two clear of Janne Kaske and Panawat Muenlek after a third-round 63 preceded by a 69-68 start. On the closing day, could only manage a 1-over 73 to drop into a T3 with Muenlek, three behind eventual winner Brett Munson.
2016 Season
Enjoyed a solid season, finishing 29th on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit in 11 starts. Made 10 cuts and picked up one top-10 with four others. Also made appearances on three other tours: European, Asian and Asian Development.
-
Nanjing Open: Began the final round of the tournament four shots behind leader Yi Keun Chang after a Saturday 69 moved him into the top 10. Moved up the leaderboard on the final day, making birdies on four of his first five holes. Was within three shots of the leaders with two holes to play and harbored an outside chance of catching them. But a double bogey-bogey finish dropped him into a T6 with five others.
-
Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open: Began the final round four shots behind leader Yi Keun Chang after a Saturday 69 moved him into the top 10. Moved up the leaderboard on the final day, making birdies on four of his first five holes. Was within three shots of the leaders with two holes to play and harbored an outside chance of catching them. But a double bogey-bogey finish dropped him into a T6 with five others. The finish matched his result three weeks earlier at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
-
Cadillac Championship: Broke through in a big way at the Cadillac Championship in early June. After a slow start, with an even-par 72, he posted a final-54 showing of 68-68-62–his fourth-round score the low score of the day to T6 with Callum Tarren and Daniel Pearce. Played his final 39 holes without a bogey. The top-10 was his first in 19 career starts.
-
Lanhai Open: Made the fourth hole-in-one of the season when he aced the par-3 eighth hole at the Lanhai Open in late-May on his way to a T57.
2015 Season
Played in eight events, making four starts. His best finish was a T42 in Yunnan. Ended the year 111th on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Began the season as an amateur, playing in five tournaments and missing only one cut. Turned pro in the summer, adding three top-30 finishes in his three professional starts.
-
Nine Dragons Open: In his professional debut, at the Nine Dragons Open, finished T25 at Nine Dragons GC.
Amateur Highlights
- In 2014, played on PGA TOUR China. Made his first PGA TOUR China cut, a T47 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open.
- In his next start, was T21 at the Lanhai Open. Was 5-under combined in the second and third rounds.
- After a T68 at the Earls Beijing Open and a T53 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, made the decision to turn pro.