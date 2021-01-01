|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Christopher Wood
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
185 lbs
83 kg
Weight
December 20, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Brisbane, Australia
Birthplace
Single
Family
2012
Turned Pro
$244,325
Career Earnings
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second full season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 41st on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
2018 Season
Made two PGA TOUR Series-China starts, four under-par rounds leading to his only made cut, a T34 in Kunming. Played in nine PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments without missing a cut. Had three top-10s.
2016 Season
In seven PGA Tour of Australasia events, he only made three cuts, but one of the made cuts was a top-five finish (T3). Closed the year 160th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Had a pair of top-10s on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2014 Season
Played in three PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments, making two cuts.
2013 Season
Again, played primarily in Australia, making five PGA Tour of Australasia starts.
2012 Season
Struggled through a difficult year, playing nine PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments and one on the OneAsia Tour. Only made cut of the 10 starts came at the Queensland PGA Championship (T22).