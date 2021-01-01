×
Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood

Christopher Wood

AustraliaAustralia
Metric
2019 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his second full season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 41st on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • Qinhuangdao Championship: Four under-par rounds led to a T10 with Justin Hicks at Qinhuangdao Poly GC.
  • Chongqing Championship: Had a pair of 68s—in the second and final rounds—in Chongqing to post a T7 in the season-opening event. Finished T7 with Wenyi Huang, Jin Zhang, Luke Kwon, Charlie Dann and Benjamin Lein.

2018 Season

Made two PGA TOUR Series-China starts, four under-par rounds leading to his only made cut, a T34 in Kunming. Played in nine PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments without missing a cut. Had three top-10s.

  • Isuzu Queensland Open: Enjoyed a third-round 67 on his way to a T8 with five others in Queensland.
  • Western Australia PGA Championship: A 65-70 weekend led to a seventh-place finish, six shots shy of winner Michael Long.
  • SP PNG Golf Open: Used rounds of 69-69-68 over his final 54 holes to T4 with two others, a distant 12 shots behind runaway winner Daniel Gale in Papua New Guinea.

2016 Season

In seven PGA Tour of Australasia events, he only made three cuts, but one of the made cuts was a top-five finish (T3). Closed the year 160th on the Order of Merit.

  • Queensland PGA Championship: Shot three rounds in the 60s in Queensland, a first-round 67, a second-round 64 and a closing 65 to go with his third-round 70 to T3 with Darren Beck and Kristopher Mueck, a shot out of the David Klein-Tim Hart playoff that Klein won.
  • Henan Open: Enjoyed a solid week at the season-opening Henan Open in mid-May. A first-round, 2-under 70 and a third-round 71 led to the T8 with Casey O'Toole, Tao Huang and Maxwell McCardle.
  • First Global Qualifying Tournament: Captured a T14 with Doyeob Mun at the First Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming.

2015 Season

Had a pair of top-10s on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

  • New South Wales PGA Championship: Only other top-10 came in his final start of the year, at the New South Wales PGA Championship. Opened 68-68 and was in third place after 36 holes. A 70-73 finish left him T8 with fellow PGA TOUR China players David McKenzie and Peter Cooke.
  • South Pacific Open Championship: Best showing of the season came at the South Pacific Open Championship in October. At Tina GC in Noumea, New Caledonia, had a solid weekend, turning in rounds of 69-64 to finish third, nine shots behind winner James Nitties.

2014 Season

Played in three PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments, making two cuts.

2013 Season

Again, played primarily in Australia, making five PGA Tour of Australasia starts.

2012 Season

Struggled through a difficult year, playing nine PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments and one on the OneAsia Tour. Only made cut of the 10 starts came at the Queensland PGA Championship (T22).