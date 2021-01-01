×
Brody Ninyette

Full Name

NEEN-yet

Pronunciation

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

225 lbs

--

Weight

October 15, 1987

Birthday

33

AGE

Perth, Australia

Birthplace

Busselton, Australia

Residence

Single

Family

2012

Turned Pro

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Personal

  • Attended Busselton Senior High School.
  • Early golf memory was watching Ernie Els play.
  • Says if he weren't playing golf he would be a tradesman.
  • Favorite courses he's played are Torrey Pines GC and Carnoustie, and he would like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite pro team is the West Coast Eagles of the Australian Football League.
  • Likes to watch tennis' Roger Federer play.
  • Enjoys the TV show "Californication" and the movies "Tin Cup" and "Dead Solid Perfect."
  • Played golf with yahoo.com. co-founder Jerry Yang in Scotland.
  • Would like to trade places for a day with actor Christian Bales because "He's Batman."
  • Would include Seve Ballesteros, Lee Trevino and Els in his dream foursome.
  • Likes to eat red licorice and says Melbourne, Australia, is a favorite place to visit.
  • Bucket list includes playing in a major championship and racing a car.

Special Interests

  • Cars

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made the cut in three of nine starts on the PGA of Australasia Tour but did not have a top-25 finish.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T130 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Missed the cut at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in the fall.
  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Also made his first career start in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in China in early November.

2013 Season

Made six cuts in 13 starts on the PGA of Australasia Tour.

  • Perth Invitational: His only top-10 was a T3 at the Perth Invitational.

2012 Season

Made five cuts in 10 starts on the PGA of Australasia Tour and had three top-10 finishes.

  • Queensland PGA Championship: Best week was a T2 at the Queensland PGA Championship where he finished one shot back of winner Andrew Tschudin.