Lloyd Jefferson Go
Lloyd Jefferson Go

Lloyd Jefferson Go

PhilippinesPhilippines
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Seton Hall University 2017, Accounting and Finance
College
Cebu City, Philippines
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Seton Hall University 2017, Accounting and Finance
College
Cebu City, Philippines
Birthplace
Points Rank
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
73.00
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Lloyd Jefferson Go
Lloyd Jefferson Go
PhilippinesPhilippines
Lloyd Jefferson Go

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

150 lbs

68 kg

Weight

February 02, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Cebu City, Philippines

Birthplace

Cebu City, Philippines

Residence

Single

Family

Seton Hall University 2017, Accounting and Finance

College

2018

Turned Pro

$141,283

Career Earnings

Cebu, Philippines

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019
  • Forme Tour: 2021

Personal

  • Got started in golf because he wore glasses and it was a non-contact sport.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, cooking

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: Finished T20 with Hunter Epson and Kolton Lapa at Soboba Springs GC in California in late-March to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1: Finished T20 with Hunter Epson and Kolton Lapa at Soboba Springs GC in California in late-March to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status.

2019 Season

Played in 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 50th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.

  • PGM ADT Johor Championship: Opened 66-66 at the Asian Development Tour event and was two strokes off the lead heading to the weekend. Rounds of 71-70 over his final 36 left him alone in sixth.
  • Nantong Championship: Was a combined 1-over in his first and fourth rounds, while shooting a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds, leading to a T6 finish with five others in Nantong in late-May.
  • China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Closed with rounds of 69-64 to T8 at Foison GC to earn fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Turned pro at the end of the year and recorded three made cuts on the China Tour, including one top-10.

  • Chongqing KingRun Open: A second-round 77 hurt his chances, but he recovered nicely on the weekend with scores of 64-69 to T3 in late-November.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played in two PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, both as an amateur. Made one cut, a T31 in Chongqing.
  • Was the Big East Conference Player of the Year in both 2016 and 2017, the first time a Seton Hall golfer has won the award twice. Was also the Seton Hall Senior Male Athlete of the Year. Holds the school record for most career sub-par tournaments (13) and under-par rounds (43). Had 26 top-10 finishes in his 45 career starts.
  • Was a two-time first-team All-Big East Conference selection and was the 2014 Big East Freshman of the Year.
  • Won two college tournaments, the 2015 Whiting-Turner Towson Invitational and the 2017 Princeton Invitational,

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019
  • Forme Tour: 2021