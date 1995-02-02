|
Lloyd Jefferson Go
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
150 lbs
68 kg
Weight
February 02, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Cebu City, Philippines
Birthplace
Cebu City, Philippines
Residence
Single
Family
Seton Hall University 2017, Accounting and Finance
College
2018
Turned Pro
$141,283
Career Earnings
Cebu, Philippines
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events during his first season on that circuit. Recorded two top-10s among his seven made cuts. Closed the year 50th on the Order of Merit to retain his 2020 playing privileges.
2018 Season
Turned pro at the end of the year and recorded three made cuts on the China Tour, including one top-10.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE