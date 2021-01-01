JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Is a qualified landscape designer.
- Enjoys the outdoors, traveling, running, swimming and mountain biking.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished 26th on the Order of Merit, playing in eight events and earning 164,414. Recorded one top-10 and four top-15s.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: After coming close to recording a top-10 earlier in the year, shot a 5-under 67 on the final day at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open to T2 with Zihao Chen and Shun Yat Hak. Reeled off five birdies in six holes to finish his front nine Sunday. A costly, three-putt bogey on No. 18 left him in the three-way T2 instead of finishing solo second. It was his second career runner-up performance to go with his second-place finish at the 2014 Earls Beijing Open.
-
Ping An Private Bank Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Ping An Private Bank Open in late-June in Baishan. Began his third round with six consecutive birdies. Was coasting along at 1-under through 12 holes when he made a 10 on the par-5 13th hole, eventually dropping him into a T14.
-
First Global Qualifying Tournament: Regained full PGA TOUR China Series' status with his T5 finish at the First Global Qualifying Tournament. Opened 70-68 but put himself in peril with a third-round, 6-over 78 at OCT Kunming Wind Valley Club in January. Recovered nicely on the final day, fashioning a 1-under 71 to easily earn fully exempt status.
2015 Season
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Contended for most of the weekend at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in late-May until a final-round, 2-over 74 undid his title chances. Settled for a T9 at Wuhan Yishan GC for his first top-10 since he was the runner-up at the 2014 Earls Beijing Open.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Made it to second stage Korn Ferry Tour qualifying. Played in the tournament in McKinney, Texas, in mid-November. Shot rounds of 77-79-76-72 at TPC Craig Ranch to miss moving on to the finals.
-
Earls Beijing Open: Was in position to win his first title as he held the 54-hole lead at the Earls Beijing Open in mid-June. Maintained his lead through 16 holes in the final round, but his tee shot on No. 17 went right, and he couldn't locate the ball. Returned to the tee, and after hitting a second tee shot, he ended up making a triple bogey-7 on the hole. A 72nd-hole birdie wasn't enough to catch winner Xinjun Zhang, and he settled for a career-best, solo-second finish.
-
Lanhai Open: Tied Quincy Quek for low round of the tournament when he shot a final-round 65 at the Lanhai Open in early June to move into a T10 for his first top-10 of the season, with three others.
-
1/2/2014: Made the cut at the New Zealand Open (T44).
-
First Global Qualifying Tournament: Tied for the best final 36 holes at the PGA TOUR China Series' first qualifying tournament and easily earned his playing privileges by finishing T3, with Kuan Po Lin. After opening 74-72 at Shenzhen Guangzhou CTS Tycoon GC, came back with consecutive 69s to match medalist David Lutterus' 6-under score.
-
Lexus of Blackburn Heritage Classic: Made the cut at the Lexus of Blackburn Heritage Classic (T31).
2013 Season
-
New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship: Was T39 at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship in early March.
-
SP Export PNG Golf Open: Had four under-par rounds at the SP Export PNG Golf Open to T4 with Heath Read, five shots behind winner Pieter Zwart in Papua New Guinea.
2012 Season
Finished his rookie season as a pro, playing mainly on the PGA Tour of Australasia at No. 130 on the order of merit.
-
NSW PGA Championship: Made the cut at the and the New South Wales PGA Championship (T26).
-
BMW New Zealand Open: Made the cut at the BMW New Zealand Open (T33).
2011 Season
-
BMW New Zealand Open: Missed the cut at the BMW New Zealand Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Represented New Zealand as part of the 12-player Asia-Pacific team that competed against Europe in the Bonallack Trophy, a biennial Ryder Cup-style event.