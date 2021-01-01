×
Zheng Ouyang
Zheng Ouyang

Zheng Ouyang

China
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
143 lbs
65 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Hubei, China
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR39
OWGR
73.18
Performance
RESULTS

Zheng Ouyang
Zheng Ouyang
ChinaChina
Zheng Ouyang

Full Name

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

Height

143 lbs

65 kg

Weight

September 18, 1994

Birthday

26

AGE

Hubei, China

Birthplace

Shanghai, China

Residence

Single

Family

2011

Turned Pro

$409,283

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Haikou Championship: Finished T10 for his best finish on the PGA TOUR Series-China. Held a one-stroke lead heading into the final 18 holes in Haikou after opening rounds of 73-68-67. Never found any momentum on the final day, picking up five bogeys, one double bogey and three birdies for a 4-over 76.

2016 Season

Played in 12 of the 13 tournaments and ended the year 30th on the Order of Merit.

2015 Season

Finished 45th on the final Order of Merit, with two top-10s in his 11 starts.

  • Hainan Open: Was in solid position through 36 holes of the Hainan Open in late-November. Opened 70-72 and was alone in solo second, three shots behind leader Jooneob Son. Shot a 2-over 74 Saturday but was only a stroke off the lead held by Zecheng Dou and Mu Hu. Shot a 3-over 75 during calmer conditions to drop into a T9 with Quincy Quek and Alex Ching.
  • Lushan Open: Recorded his first top-10 of his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' career in his eighth start of the campaign and 19th appearance overall when he T9 at the Lushan Open in mid-October. Was 2-over through 36 holes but fired two sub-70 rounds on the weekend at Lushan International (68-69) to earn the T9 with South Korea's Byungmin Cho and China's Huilin Zhang.

2014 Season

  • BMW Masters: Finished T56 at the European Tour's BMW Masters in late-October, thanks, in part, to a second-round, 6-under 66.
  • Chateau Junding Penglai Open: In his next start, matched his top performance of the season when he T12 at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open, the same finish he enjoyed at the season-opening Mission Hills Haikou Open.
  • Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Finished T49 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open.
  • Lanhai Open: Was T52 at the Lanhai Open.
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Started quickly at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, with rounds of 70-68. Stumbled on the weekend at Yishan GC to T13 after a 75-74 final 36 holes.
  • Buick Open: Was T64 in his next start, at the Buick Open.
  • Mission Hills Haikou Open: Opened his PGA TOUR China Series season shooting a final-round 69 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open that led to a T12.

2013 Season

Missed the cut at the Australian Open on PGA Tour of Australasia (82-72). Missed the cuts at the Volvo China Open and the China Masters. Ended the season 95th on the OneAsia Tour Order of Merit.

  • GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Played steady golf all week at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the OneAsia Tour, shooting three 72s and a third-round 71 to T30 outside Seoul in South Korea.

2012 Season

Ended the OneAsia Tour season 104th on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open, the Australian Open, the SK Telecom Open and the Maekyung Open Golf Championship.

  • Thailand Open: Fired rounds of 72-68-71-71 to finish 65th at the Thailand Open on the OneAsia Tour.
  • Nanshan China Masters: Finished T47 at the Nanshan China Masters in mid-October, along with fellow countryman Yu Xiang Liu.