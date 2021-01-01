|
Zheng Ouyang
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
143 lbs
65 kg
Weight
September 18, 1994
Birthday
26
AGE
Hubei, China
Birthplace
Shanghai, China
Residence
Single
Family
2011
Turned Pro
$409,283
Career Earnings
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2016 Season
Played in 12 of the 13 tournaments and ended the year 30th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Finished 45th on the final Order of Merit, with two top-10s in his 11 starts.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Missed the cut at the Australian Open on PGA Tour of Australasia (82-72). Missed the cuts at the Volvo China Open and the China Masters. Ended the season 95th on the OneAsia Tour Order of Merit.
2012 Season
Ended the OneAsia Tour season 104th on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open, the Australian Open, the SK Telecom Open and the Maekyung Open Golf Championship.