Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
-
PGA TOUR: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 Panama Claro Championship
Personal
- Got started in the game playing with his father and his brothers.
- He is the youngest of eight children in his family, which includes five brothers.
- Favorite teams include Penn State, the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. Favorite TV shows include "Entourage" and "Eastbound & Down," and his favorite movie is "Old School." Is a Michael Jordan fan. Enjoys the musical group The Sweet Mack.
- Some of the courses he has enjoyed playing include Oakmont CC, Merion GC, Bethpage Black and the Garden City Men's Club.
- Would love to play St. Andrews' Old Course.
- His bucket list includes sky diving and learning how to surf.
- One of his brothers (Brian) once made a hole-in-one and won $50,000 for his accomplishment.
Special Interests
- Music, the beach, football, New York Giants, New York Yankees, darts
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one made cut.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont but missed the cut.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Finished 76th at the Panama Claro Championship.
2015 Season
Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top 25s, both coming in the summer.
-
Stonebrae Classic: T18 at the Stonebrae Classic.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: T19 at the Air Capital Classic.
2014 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included five made cuts in 15 starts, with a 201st-place finish in the FedExCup standings. Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing the cut in all three.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Season highlight was a T35 performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2013 Season
Finished with a win and a T6 on the Korn Ferry Tour, his next-best performance, making eight cuts in the process. Closed the Regular Season making four of six cuts to finish 24th in earnings and secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card for the first time. Made just one cut in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Second top-10 (T6) came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May. It included a third-round 62 at Thornblade Club, which left him three back of leader and eventual winner Mark Anderson. Closed with a 69 Sunday to end seven back of Anderson's record-setting pace. The T6 in South Carolina was the only bright spot in a string of 11 starts in which he missed 10 cuts between March and June.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the season-opening Panama Claro Championship, his first career victory. Hovered near the lead during most of the week and was two strokes back after each of the first three rounds. Birdied the 15th hole on the final day to take a one-shot advantage over Australian Mathew Goggin on the final day but then fell back into a tie when he three-putted from 75 feet on the next hole. Canned his final putt for a 3-under 67 and an 8-under-272 total, finishing one group in front of Goggin, who needed birdie to tie but watched his second shot come up short and in a greenside bunker. He pocketed $108,000 for the win.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 16 starts and finished No. 52 on the money list after starting the year with no status on any Tour. Finished No. 9 in Greens in Regulation and also was in the top-10 in Birdie Average for Par-3s and Par-4s. Also competed in a number of events on the eGolf Tour, winning the Pine Needles Classic in North Carolina in March.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Came to Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open 66th on the money list. Opened and closed with 67s to finish T5. He improved 12 spots to 54th to make the Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Chiquita Classic: Recorded a T23 at Chiquita Classic in late September.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Grabbed the first-round lead at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City with an 8-under 63. Played the final 54 holes in even par and wound up T27.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Made the 54-hole cut in Greenville but was done in by a final-round 77 and wound up T62. Earned a spot in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational because of his position on the money list. Posted four consecutive rounds below par and finished 10-under 274. Closed out his play Sunday with back-to-back birdies and wound up solo fifth. Payday of $32,000 was more than enough to earn him Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season. Moved to No. 44 on the money list with his efforts in Columbus.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Followed up with another solid effort after the South Georgia Classic, posting four sub-70 scores and finishing T7 again at the Stadion Classic at UGA, which gained him a spot in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
-
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Was a Monday-qualifier for the South Georgia Classic, where he finished at 9-under and was T7, earning him a berth in the Stadion Classic at UGA the next week.
2011 Season
-
Miccosukee Championship: In his inaugural Korn Ferry Tour start, he opened 68-70 at the Miccosukee Championship to make the cut. He came back with a 73-75 weekend showing to drop into a T65.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a college star at Penn State, where he was a three-time All-American and the 2007 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
- Won All-Big Ten honors three years running and earned six tournament titles while at Penn State, a school record.
- Won the prestigious Sunnehanna Amateur in 2009, where he ended Rickie Fowler's bid for a third consecutive title in that event.
- Also participated in three consecutive U.S. Amateur Public Links Championships.