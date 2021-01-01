Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2016 Argentina Classic presentado por NEC
Additional Victories (4)
2010 Georgia Open
2010 Brickyard Classic [Peach State Tour]
2012 Jones Creek Classic [Peach State Tour]
2012 Monroe Open [Peach State Tour]
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
2016 Lost to Brock Mackenzie, Adam Cornelson, National Capital Open to Support Our Troops
Personal
- Graduated with a 3.54 GPA from Berry College with two degrees, Business Marketing and Business Management in 2010.
- His favorite golf courses are Valderrama and El Saler, both located in Spain.
- Juan de Lope is his golf instructor.
- He prefers visors instead of regular hats as head wear.
- Marks his ball with an old 100 Spanish Pesetas coin.
- The oldest club in his bag is a putter he has been using for three years now.
- Uncle, Inaki Onaederra was a pro soccer player in the Spanish professional football league (La Liga) for many years and played in teams like Athletic Club Bilbao and Zaragoza.
- His favorite athletes are Rafael Nadal, Seve Ballesteros, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo. His favorite Spanish Football teams are Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Murcia. His favorite cities to visit are Barcelona and Boston, while his favorite vacation spots are Egypt and Spain's Costa Brava. His favorite dish is paella. His favorite charities are Doctors Without Borders and Caritas.
- First tee walk-up song would be "Paradise" by Cold Play.
- Aspirations outside of golf include, "Start[ing] a business in my home country, Spain, hopefully golf related, and retire there."
- "One of my earliest golf memories is my first birdie on a par 4 after hitting driver off the tee, followed by a 3-wood and a 5-wood in the hole when I was 7 years old."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Mutuactivos Open de Espana: At Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, playing in his national open, had his best European Tour finish in his career. Opened with a 4-under 67 and followed that with a seven-birdie, one-bogey 65 to enter the weekend alone in third, a shot behind co-leaders Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello. Was five shots off the pace with 18 holes to play after a 2-under 69. On the final day, put together a 68 to finish solo third, seven shots behind winner and fellow countryman Jon Rahm. Earned €93,900 for the performance.
Zhuzhou Classic: Carded rounds of 69-72-69-71 to T9 at 7-under, with Callum Tarren in Zhuzhou.
Nantong Championship: Opened with a 6-under 66 in Nantong and remained in contention through 54 holes but struggled on the final day at Nantong Yangtze River GC, shooting a 1-over 73 to T6 with five others.
Sanya Championship: Was consistent in Sanya, carding rounds of 67-68-67 to finish alone in eighth at the 54-hole event.
2018 Season
Played a full Korn Ferry Tour season, making six cuts in his 23 starts. Didn't have much success after he T9 in the season-opening tournament but did add one more top-10. Made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, shooting only one over-par round in his eight rounds and two made cuts. Best finish was a T25. Made the cut in both of his European Tour appearances.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished the week T10.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded 68-71 on the weekend at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay for a T9.
2017 Season
In 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts, enjoyed one top-10 among his 13 made cuts. Ended the season 76th on the final money list. Also made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start (missed the cut).
Digital Ally Open: Had a solid showing outside Kansas City in late-July, posting rounds of 65-68-63 through 54 holes to sit in a share of third with four other players, three shots off the lead. Played well on the final day at Nicklaus GC at LionsGate, shooting a 3-under 68, to finish T5 with Tom Lovelady.
2016 Season
Finished the season fifth on the Order of Merit to earn the last 2017 Korn Ferry Tour card. Played in 18 tournaments, making 15 cuts and earning seven top-10s. Played in six Mackenzie Tour tournaments, starting slowly with two missed cuts. Played on the weekend the rest of the way, including adding a pair of top-10s–one a playoff loss. Ended the year 28th on the Order of Merit.
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Earned his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica victory at the weather-shortened event. Shot rounds of 69-66-68 to defeat Derek Gillespie and Augusto Nunez by a shot at the CC of Las Praderas de Lujan.
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished T8, with four par-or-better rounds, none better than the 62 he fired in the second round in Nicaragua. Held the 36-hole lead but dropped back on the weekend.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: On the Mackenzie Tour, recorded rounds of 68-67-64-70 to tie Brock Mackenzie and Adam Cornelson at 15-under at the end of regulation in Calgary. After Cornelson dropped out on the third playoff hole, watched as Mackenzie won the tournament on the seventh sudden-death hole.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Four under-par rounds, including a 67-69 finish, led to a T10 in Thunder Bay.
58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Added a fifth consecutive top-10 when he T9 in Mexico, thanks to a 65-68 weekend at Aquacalientes CC.
Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open: In May, opened with a 68 on his way to a T5, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Posted a top-10 in Tela, shooting four par-or-better rounds at Indura Golf Resort on his way to a T6 with Peter Campbell, Sean Jacklin, Ken Looper and Augusto Nunez.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Opened 68-68 but couldn't maintain the pace, shooting a pair of even-par 72s on the weekend to T6 at La Reunion Resort.
85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Weekend scores of 68-69 gave him the T8 in Argentina.
2015 Season
Reached the top-10 of the Order of Merit twice during the first half of the season, but slowed down in the second half to finish the year as the Tour's 32nd ranked player.
Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: T14 at the Volvo Colombian Classic.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: T12 at the Honduras Open.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: T13 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T2 at the Lexus Panama Classic in May to match his best career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished inside top-25 six other times.
2014 Season
Made the cut in 9 of 14 starts to finish the year ranked 50th on the Order of Merit.
Lexus Peru Open: Finished T7 at the Lexus Peru Open for his only top-10 of the year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Had two other top-25s.
Lexus Panama Classic: T11 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: T16 the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 20th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, two top-10s, five top-25s and nine cuts made in 13 starts.
Personal Classic presented by BlackBerry: Was T9 at the Personal Classic in December, an event he closed with a final round of 66 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: His best finish was T2 at the Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch, an event shortened to 54 holes at the Dorado Beach Resort & Club's East Course in October. After birdieing holes 16 and 17 to tie for the lead on the final round, he made bogey on the last to finish one stroke behind tournament winner Ryan Sullivan.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status as T21 at Sebring, FL Q-School in February.
2012 Season
Won twice on the Peach State Pro Tour in Georgia.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Made the cut and finished 68 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
Monroe Open: Won the Monroe Open in June.
Jones Creek Classic: Won the Jones Creek Classic in May.
2011 Season
Played on the NGA Hooters Tour. Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start missing the cut at the Children's Hospital Classic.
2010 Season
Turned pro in June.
Brickyard Classic: Won the Brickyard Classic on the Peach State Pro Tour in Georgia.
58th annual Ziplocal Georgia Open: Put together four rounds in the 60s to win the 58th Georgia Open at 268 (-20) at The Club at Savannah Harbor. He led the tournament from start to finish and won by four strokes over Timothy O'Neal for his first win as a professional.
Amateur Highlights
- Won back-to-back Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2008 and 2009, while also winning the NAIA Region XVIII individual medal.
- Won eight tournaments while at Berry College in Georgia, including two wins at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship.
- Was awarded NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards after each of his seasons with the Vikings.
- In 2007, he won the Spanish National Match Play Championship, an event best known as La Copa Nacional Puerta De Hierro. Del Val joined Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, and Pablo Martin among the winners of that event, acknowledged as the oldest tournament
- In Spain, he also won the Copa Murcia in 2004 and 2005 and claimed the Spanish National Junior Championship in 2004.
- Two-time first All American NAIA division, Two-time conference individual medalist, 2007 Spanish Amateur Match Play Champion.