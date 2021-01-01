|
Sebastian Szirmak
Full Name
ZEER-mack
Pronunciation
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
March 13, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of New Orleans
College
2012
Turned Pro
$33,796
Career Earnings
Toronto, ON, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Ended the inaugural Canada Life Series season No. 12 on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and posted three top-25 to finish his year 69th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Made one Mackenzie Tour appearance, missing the cut.
2017 Season
Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, getting to the weekend three times with a T19 his best finish.
2016 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, appearing in 12 events, making the cut in seven and posting two top-10s. Finished the year 42nd on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour start.
2013 Season
In three Mackenzie Tour starts, made the cut in all three tournaments, a T24 his best finish. Closed the year with five consecutive under-par rounds.