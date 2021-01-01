|
Aaron Cockerill
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
April 17, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Teulon, Manitoba
Birthplace
Gunton, Manitoba
Residence
(2015, Finance)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$37,259
Career Earnings
Stony Mountain, MB, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight year, posting three top-25 finishes and missing the cut just once in 12 starts to end the season 37th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Finished 47th on the Order of Merit to secure exempt status for 2017.