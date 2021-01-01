×
Canada
Metric
(2015, Finance)
College
Teulon, Manitoba
Birthplace
April 17, 1992

Teulon, Manitoba

(2015, Finance)

$37,259

Career Earnings

Stony Mountain, MB, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Personal

  • Favorite pro sports team is the Winnipeg Jets.
  • Favorite courses played are Tumble Creek Golf Club and Makai Golf Club.
  • Enjoys watching the TV show Entourage.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight year, posting three top-25 finishes and missing the cut just once in 12 starts to end the season 37th on the Order of Merit.

  • Players Cup: Notched a T15 in front of hometown fans at the Players Cup, where he shot a 5-under-par 66 in round three.
  • Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Posted a T8 at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open, closing with a 6-under-par 64.

2016 Season

Finished 47th on the Order of Merit to secure exempt status for 2017.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished T9 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship after opening and closing rounds of 65, earning Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year honors.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Fired a final round 64 at the Staal Foundation Open to finish T8 and notch his first career Mackenzie Tour top-10.
  • Players Cup: Shot four rounds in the 60s at his hometown Players Cup to notch a T31 finish.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned exempt status with rounds of 68-76-70-70 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 4 in British Columbia.