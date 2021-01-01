|
Brian Maurer
Full Name
MORE-ur
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
November 14, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Richmond, Indiana
Birthplace
Richmond, Indiana
Residence
Single
Family
Ball State University (2009, Sport Administration)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$16,428
Career Earnings
Williamsburg, IN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Missed the cut in both of his starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.
2014 Season
Made the cut in two of four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Best finish was a T46 at the Nova Scotia Open. Placed T103 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
2013 Season
2011 Season
Amateur Highlights