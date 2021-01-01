×
Brian Maurer

Ball State University (2009, Sport Administration)
College
Richmond, Indiana
Birthplace
Brian Maurer

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was qualifying for the 2011 John Deere Classic. Outside golf, biggest thrill is spending time with his eight nieces and nephews.
  • Favorite college team is the Purdue Boilermakers. Favorite professional team is the Cincinnati Bengals. Would most like to trade places for a day with Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Andy Dalton.
  • Favorite TV shows are "The Big Bang Theory" and "24." Favorite musical group is Florida-Georgia Line and favorite book is Golf's Sacred Journey. Not many people know he played drums for 10 years.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bo Van Pelt.
  • Favorite quote is "Always set an extra place at the dinner table, so when destiny comes knocking at your door you can invite him in as though you've been expecting him." Charitable endeavors include time with The First Tee of Indiana. If not a professional golfer, says he would be a high school teacher and coach.

Special Interests

  • Movies, music

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • 69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Finished T12 at the season opening 69th Avianca Colombia Open in February.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T7 finish at the Mazatlan, Mexico Q-School in January.

2015 Season

Missed the cut in both of his starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.

2014 Season

Made the cut in two of four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Best finish was a T46 at the Nova Scotia Open. Placed T103 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

2013 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Missed the cut in his only career Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2011 Season

  • John Deere Classic: In his only start on the PGA TOUR, missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a 2009 All Mid-American Conference first-team selection.
  • Voted "Most Improved" at Ball State in 2007 and team MVP in 2008 and 2009.