Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Winner, the Memorial Tournament (thru 2023-24)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
-
PGA TOUR: 2014
PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
- 2019 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
- 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2013 Colombia Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (2-1)
-
2018 Defeated Alex Cejka, Whee Kim, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
2020 Lost to Kevin Na, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
2021 Defeated Collin Morikawa, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2012 Lost to Morgan Hoffmann, Russell Henley, Chiquita Classic
National Teams
- 2019 Presidents Cup
- 2011 Walker Cup
- 2011 Palmer Cup
Personal
- Started playing golf at age 3.
- Attended UCLA even though both his parents are USC grads.
- Has three younger siblings.
Special Interests
- Ping pong, watching movies
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide for the second time, earning his fourth PGA TOUR title and second of the season at the age of 29 years, 2 months, 20 days. Became the seventh multiple winner of the Memorial Tournament and third past Jack Nicklaus Award recipient to go on to win the Memorial Tournament (Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm). Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green (3.571 per round).
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Held a two-stroke lead after 18 holes of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing T3. Shot a first-round 62, becoming the third player in tournament history to shoot a 62 or better at Pebble Beach Golf Links (Tom Kite/1983, David Duval/1997). Fell to 0-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings following the week.
-
The American Express: Shot a final-round 61 to finish solo-second at The American Express, one stroke shy of Si Woo Kim's 23-under total. Made 20 birdies over the final 36 holes, becoming the first player on record (since 1983) to make 20 or more in the final two rounds of a 72-hole non-major PGA TOUR event. Made 11 birdies in the final round, the first round of his career with more than 10 birdies. Led the field in Par-3 (2.75) and Par-4 Scoring Average (3.70).
-
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD: Shot a final-round 65 to win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, earning his third career PGA TOUR victory in his 101st career start. Victory came in his native California after the tournament moved from Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Made nine birdies in the final round, recording nine or more in a round for the seventh time in his career. Made two bogeys in four rounds, the fewest of any player in the field. Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.69).
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Held a share of the lead after the second and third rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open before finishing T8. Snapped a streak of three consecutive years with a win or runner-up at the event. Fell to 0-for-5 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead and 0-for-1 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead.
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, advancing to the BMW Championship for the fourth time and finishing the season No. 34 in the FedExCup standings. Missed the TOUR Championship for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a playoff loss to Kevin Na at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and made the cut in 11 of 12 starts. Represented the United States at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.
-
BMW Championship: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the BMW Championship before finishing T12, falling to 0-for-4 in his career with the 36-hole lead/co-lead.
-
Sentry Tournament of Champions: Shot a final-round 68 to finish fourth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, earning his first top-five at the event in his second start.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Was defeated by Kevin Na in a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, earning his third consecutive top-two finish at the event. Was tied for the lead after two rounds, the third 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-3). Total score of 261 was first career 72-hole score of 263 or better. Fell to 1-1 in playoffs in his career.
2019 Season
Earned second career PGA TOUR title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, advancing to the TOUR Championship and concluding his season in a tie for 21st in the FedExCup standings. Represented third straight appearance in the TOUR Championship. Ended the season with a Scoring Average of 69.306, second to only Rory McIlroy. With nine top-10s, marked the first time in his career earning more than seven in a season. Made 18 of 21 cuts.
-
BMW Championship: Playing in the final grouping and trailing 54-hole leader Justin Thomas by six strokes, posted a final-round 7-under 65 at the BMW Championship to finish solo-second and three behind champion Thomas. Closed with eight birdies in his final 12 holes to post his second runner-up finish of the season (third of his career). Moved from No. 6 to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, earning his third-consecutive trip to the TOUR Championship. Was one of eight players to wrap up a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Earned his second PGA TOUR victory in his 78th start at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, coming from four shots back. Fired a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Muirfield Village Golf Club to win by two strokes over Adam Scott after starting the day four shots off Martin Kaymer's 54-hole lead. His 64 marked the lowest final-round score by a winner in tournament history. Joined Tiger Woods as the only past Jack Nicklaus Award winner (as 2011 top collegiate player) to also win the Memorial Tournament. Was the only player to record four rounds in the 60s, becoming the 10th player to do so in the event's history. Ranked inside the top 10 in all six Strokes Gained categories.
-
PGA Championship: Tied Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace for third at the PGA Championship. Represented 20th career top-10 on the PGA TOUR and second in a major championship.
-
RBC Heritage: Collected his third top-10 in his third start at the RBC Heritage, posting scores of 66-69 in the final two rounds to finish T3. For the second week in a row, entered the third round outside the top 25 and earned a top-10 result.
-
Masters Tournament: Earned first top-10 in a major championship with a T9 at the Masters Tournament. Stood T50 after 36 holes before recording rounds of 64-68 in rounds three and four. Third-round 64 tied Tony Finau (R3) and Webb Simpson (R3) for low score of the week.
-
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: After opening with a 1-over 72, rebounded with rounds of 67-65-70 to finish T6 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship for his fourth top-10 of the season and third straight in WGCs (T6/2018 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, T7/2018 WGC-HSBC Champions, T6/2019 WGC-Mexico Championship).
-
Desert Classic: In his first start at the Desert Classic since 2013 (MC), recorded three scores in the 60s to finish T9 with Sean O'Hair and Michael Thompson at 18-under 270.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished runner-up in title defense at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, one back of winner Bryson DeChambeau. Was looking to become the second player in tournament history to successfully defend title (Jim Furyk, 1999). Earned second runner-up in 67th PGA TOUR start. Bettered previous career-low 72-hole score on TOUR at 264 (previous: 269/2011 Travelers Championship). Played first 27 holes in 1-under and final 45 in 19-under.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In his second start of the season, finished T7 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. Marked his second top-10 in five World Golf Championships events.
2018 Season
Claimed first PGA TOUR victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season. In 23 starts, made 21 cuts and collected seven top-10s. Finished T21 at the TOUR Championship to end the season at No. 20 in the FedExCup standings.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tied Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka for eighth at THE NORTHERN TRUST, recording his third top-10 in his fifth FedExCup Playoffs start. Recorded four scores in the 60s for the second time in his 20th start of the season.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Making his first start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, finished T6 after three rounds in the 60s (64/R1, 68/R3, 68/R4).
-
The Open Championship: Posted 70-71-70-70 at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie to finish T12 in his first Open appearance, one of six players to record four rounds of par or better.
-
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Opened with birdies on four of his first eight holes to take the lead in the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, but played his last 10 holes in 3-over to finish fourth at 14-under, one shot short of the playoff. Made a hole-in-one (No. 8/R3/185 yards/7-iron), marking his second career hole-in-one (2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am/R1).
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Paired with reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed to finish T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. With rounds of 71 and 69, the duo were one of three teams to shoot both Foursomes rounds (R2 and R4) under-par (Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark, Chad Campbell/Matt Jones). Final-round 69 was one of seven rounds in the 60s that day.
-
RBC Heritage: Turned in a final-round 3-under 68 to finish T7 at the RBC Heritage. Round was highlighted on the ninth hole, where he drove the green and made the 9-foot, 6-inch putt for eagle. Has two top-10s in two starts at the event (T7/2018, T3/2017).
-
Genesis Open: Held the 18- and 36-hole co-lead at the Genesis Open before finishing T4 with rounds of 66-69-69-71. Had missed the cut in his two previous appearances at the event (2012, 2013). Hit 52 of 72 greens in regulation to lead the field in that category for the tournament.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Making his first start at TPC Summerlin, won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open over Whee Kim and Alex Cejka with a par on the second playoff hole (No. 18). After hitting from behind a tree on the second playoff hole, got up-and-down from off the back of the green for the victory. Final round was highlighted by four consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-14, which helped counter a bogey-bogey finish for a final-round 4-under 67. His first-career PGA TOUR victory came in his 43rd start at the age of 25 years, 7 months and 18 days. His winning score of 9-under 275 represented the highest by seven shots since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open became a single-course event in 2008. It was just the third time in tournament history the winning total has been higher than 20-under. His maiden PGA TOUR victory came at the same event where TOUR veterans Jim Furyk (1995) and Tiger Woods (1996) won for the first time on TOUR.
2017 Season
Had a comeback season where he made the cut in all 13 starts and totaled eight top-25s, four of which were top-10s. Fulfilled his Major Medical Extension with a runner-up at the Valspar Championship in just his second start of the season. Two starts later, finished T3 at the RBC Heritage. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, making it through all four Playoffs events, one of two rookies to make it to the TOUR Championship. Ended his season ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings.
-
TOUR Championship: Joined Xander Schauffele as the only rookies to advance all the way to the TOUR Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs. His T20 showing resulted in a 29th-place finish in the FedExCup standings.
-
BMW Championship: Secured the 29th position in the FedExCup standings, punching his ticket to his first TOUR Championship, with a T9 at the BMW Championship. Posted rounds of 67-65-70-70. Helped his chances with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Earned a T10 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST with 4-under 276 at Glen Oaks Club. Led GIR stat (87.5%) with 63 of 72 for the week at Glen Oaks Club.
-
RBC Heritage: Making his first-ever appearance at the RBC Heritage, posted his second top-three finish in his last three starts on TOUR with a T3 finish at Harbour Town. Finished two strokes shy of Wesley Bryan's winning score of 13-under 271.
-
Valspar Championship: In only his second start on the PGA TOUR in over a year due to injury, finished a shot back of Adam Hadwin in solo-second place at the Valspar Championship with rounds of 71-66-66-68. Entered the final round four shots back of Hadwin's lead, but took a share of the lead with two holes to play. Made bogey at the 72nd hole to finish one shot out of a playoff with Hadwin. Playing on a major medical extension (Korn Ferry Tour category), the runner-up finish earned him $680,400 to satisfy the requirement needed to secure his TOUR card for the remainder of the season.
2016 Season
Did not compete on PGA TOUR due to injury dating back to 2013. Will have 10 events in the PGA TOUR season to earn 389 FedExCup points or $624,746 to clear the top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical category.
2015 Season
Made only one PGA TOUR start due to lingering back issues.
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Finished 76th at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for his only start during the PGA TOUR season as he continued to fight back after suffering a hairline fracture in his L5 vertebrae in May 2013.
2014 Season
Made two cuts in only five PGA TOUR starts.
2013 Season
Finished his Korn Ferry Tour season with $243,105 in earnings, making six cuts in nine starts. Was 11th on the priority rankings.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Forced to continue playing to try and earn his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card, he nearly captured the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Hotel Fitness Championship in Fort Wayne, Ind. Despite still dealing with back pain, held a three-shot lead over Kevin Kisner after three rounds. His lead slipped away Sunday when Trevor Immelman fired a 66 and he could not convert an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have led to a two-man, sudden-death playoff. His final-round 72 left him at 19-under.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Missed the cut in his first two starts back after injury. Entered the second event, the Regular Season-ending Cox Classic, 25th in earnings and departed Omaha 29th.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: After being out due to injury, returned to play at the News Sentinel Open outside Knoxville.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Withdrew from the PGA TOUR's Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial with a back injury in late-May and was sidelined until mid-August.
-
Colombia Championship: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour win with a four-stroke victory at the Colombia Championship in Bogota. Posted an 18-under 266 total to better the tournament record by seven strokes. Became the second-youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history. Earned his win just two weeks shy of his 21st birthday. Saturday round of 65 and Sunday round of 66 were the best of each day. Started the final round at Bogota CC at 13-under and tied with Jim Renner. Used a birdie-birdie-eagle burst starting at No. 8 to go two in front of Renner, who dropped three back with a bogey at No. 12. Upped his lead to the final margin when he birdied No. 14. Collected first-place check for $126,000 and moved to No. 1 on the money list. Joined 2010 winner Steve Pate as former UCLA Bruins to win in Colombia.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Had his first PGA TOUR top-10 of the year when he turned rounds of 66-70-72-67 into a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2012 Season
Made three starts as an amateur before turning professional in June. Enjoyed four Korn Ferry Tour starts and contended in two.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T95 at the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: At TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course, home of the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, was tied for second through 54 holes, a stroke behind leader B.J. Staten. Eventually shot an 2-over 72 on the final day to drop into a T5.
-
Chiquita Classic: At the Chiquita Classic in North Carolina, shot weekend rounds of 65-65 to force a playoff with Russell Henley, an extra session Henley won.
-
Wyndham Championship: Played in 10 PGA TOUR events, with his best showing a T31 at the Wyndham Championship in August.
-
Travelers Championship: Missed the cut in his professional debut, at the Travelers Championship.
-
U.S. Open: Competed in the the U.S. Open (T41).
-
Masters Tournament: Played in the Masters Tournament as an amateur and made the cut, finishing T47.
-
Northern Trust Open: Also competed as an amateur in the Northern Trust Open (missed the cut).
2011 Season
Played in five PGA TOUR events as an amateur.
-
RBC Canadian Open: His best showing was a T9 at the RBC Canadian Open where he posted rounds of 68-69 on the weekend.
-
AT&T National: Finished T20 at the AT&T National .
-
Travelers Championship: First attracted attention at June's Travelers Championship in Connecticut when he posted a second-round 10-under-par 60 and was the 36-hole leader before eventually finishing T24 after rounds of 72-70 on the weekend. It was the first 60 or better by an amateur in PGA TOUR history.
-
U.S. Open: Finished T21 at the U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Had a storied amateur career highlighted by his being named the winner of the Fred Haskins Award in 2011 as the nation's top collegiate player as well as the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Division I Player of the Year as chosen by the Golf Coaches Assn. of A
- Was a runner-up at the 2011 U.S. Amateur where he lost in the finals to Kelly Kraft, 2-up. Made it to the semis in 2010 where he lost to eventual champion Peter Uihlein.
- Played on the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2011 and was 2-1-1 in his four matches and also played in the 2011 Palmer Cup.
- Won the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2011 as the top-ranked amateur in the world.
- Won the 2011 SCGA Amateur Championship.
- A college star at UCLA where he won All-America honors as a freshman as well as being named the Pac-10 Golfer of the Year and the conference Freshman of the Year.
- Won the 2010 California High School State Championship while competing for Servite High School.
- Runner-up at the 2010 California State Amateur.