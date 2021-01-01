Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2017 Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
- 2019 Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2015 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-0)
-
2017 Defeated Abraham Ancer, Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
-
2019 Defeated Robby Shelton, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship
Personal
- Played all four years at Virginia Commonwealth University with fellow professional Rafael Campos. The pair lived together in a small two-bedroom loft apartment a quarter-mile from campus.
- Favorite golf memory is playing 45 holes a day at his local nine-hole course every weekend.
- Dream foursome includes Ken Griffey Jr., Jimmy Fallon and Jerry Rice. Would like to be on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" because "he is hysterical and talented."
- Not many people know he has never eaten red meat and that his diet consists of fish and poultry.
- Was named after a spiritual master (Lord Lanto) and is very thankful for his balanced upbringing.
- The Lanto Griffin Charitable Gift Trust, established in 2020, assists families battling devastating or terminal illnesses that cannot afford to support their needs. In addition, the Trust looks to provide support for disadvantaged youth so they max excel in sports with a goal of receiving college scholarships.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, along with his girlfriend, Maya, fostered a dog named Troy and adopted him.
Special Interests
- Working out, cooking, hanging out with friends
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Won his first career PGA TOUR title at the Houston Open and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career, finishing the season tied with Abraham Ancer for No. 18 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his first career appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Took over the lead in the FedExCup standings for the first time in his career following the win at the Houston Open and held it for a total of four weeks. Collected four top-10s and made the cut in 21 of 27 starts.
-
Houston Open: Won the Houston Open by one shot over Scott Harrington and Mark Hubbard, earning his first career victory on the PGA TOUR in his 33rd start at age 31 years, 120 days. Represented first career top-10, becoming the first player to win after entering the week with no career top-10s since Dylan Frittelli at the 2019 John Deere Classic. Became the first player to win after recording at least one score of 74 or higher (74/R2) since Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship. Moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings, cracking the top 10 for the first time in his career.
2019 Season
Claimed his second career Korn Ferry Tour title with a win at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 6 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season eighth in the final priority ranking. Collected five top-10 results and made 16 cuts in 21 starts on the season.
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Finished T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at Victoria National. The result was good for his fifth top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour season.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Briefly held the final-round lead before finishing in a tie for fourth. Posted a four-day total of 11-under 273 at The Club at Indian Creek.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Used rounds of 70-67 over the weekend to finish T6 at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Followed his victory in Alabama with a T2 at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch, falling five shots shy of winner Xinjun Zhang. Took over the No. 2 spot in The 25.
-
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Won his second Korn Ferry Tour title at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship in a playoff at 15-under 273. Birdied the 18th hole in regulation to enter a playoff before defeating Robby Shelton on the fourth playoff hole with a birdie.
2018 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Carded rounds of 68-69-69-69–275 (-9) at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week T5.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Defending champion held the first- and third-round lead at the Nashville Golf Open. Started Sunday with a three-stroke advantage and carded an even-par 72 for a T2, one shot back of winner Cameron Davis.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win and 16 cuts made. Was 34th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 22nd-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, finished T8 at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University for his third top-10 of the season.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Notched his second top-10 of the season, and first since his Nashville Golf Open win, with a T6 effort at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Became only the fourth player in Tour history, and first since 2004, to win on the Korn Ferry Tour after making the cut on the number at 2-under. Defeated Abraham Ancer with a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at the Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation for his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory in his 13th start on Tour. Missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to close it out in regulation. Tied the course record with a third-round 10-under 62 that included two chip-ins.
2016 Season
Made 15 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with nine top-25s on his way to a 47th place finish.
-
Copa Diners Club International: Recorded a season-best T12 at the Copa Diners Club International.
2015 Season
Played seven tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he recorded a win and four top-25s in six cuts made to finish 21st on the Order of Merit.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Shot 67-68-68-68 to win at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open at Club del Lago Golf in Maldonado, Uruguay in November. Entered the final round in a three-way tie for the lead and ended up winning by two over pairing partner and former college roommate Rafa Campos.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at the Rex Hospital Open.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T114 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Also failed to earn PGA TOUR Canada status with a T70 at the Q-School at Oak Valley.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Finished T56 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Sebring, FL Q-School in January to miss on his change of earning Tour status.
2013 Season
Won an NGA Tour event at Grand Cypress for his first victory as a professional.
2011 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Missed the cut at The Greenbrier Classic.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: In his first attempt at Monday Qualifying, successfully qualified for his first PGA TOUR event, the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship. Went on to miss the cut.